'Heartbreaking, painful': Sarah Abad confirms breakup with Jay Contreras

MANILA, Philippines — Kamikazee frontman Jay Contreras and wife Sarah Abad have officially split, the latter confirmed in an Instagram story yesterday.

“I appreciate all the love and overwhelming support people have sent and continue sending our way, most especially to all my friends who have tried to reach out. Soon, I might have the courage to talk to all of you,” Sarah’s post began.

“Please know that Jay and I will remain good friends and loving parents to our kids. It would be a new journey for both of us. This has been heartbreaking and painful, but always praying for strength and acceptance. Thank you.”

Speculation of the breakup first arose after the former child star left a cryptic response to Jay’s Mother’s Day greeting for her, saying, "It may not be the same between us, but I'll be forever grateful for giving me 2 wonderful angels. Thank u."

Related: 'Ang sakit': Fans react to rumored Jay Contreras, Sarah Abad breakup

This marks the end of an 11-year marriage, with the former couple's January 2009 wedding catching attention at that time for its unconventional black and white motif.

Nonetheless, neither Jay nor Sarah have disclosed more details about the split.