MOVIES
MUSIC
Sarah Abad and Jay Contreras
Jay Contreras via Instagram, screenshot
'Heartbreaking, painful': Sarah Abad confirms breakup with Jay Contreras
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 15, 2020 - 6:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kamikazee frontman Jay Contreras and wife Sarah Abad have officially split, the latter confirmed in an Instagram story yesterday.

“I appreciate all the love and overwhelming support people have sent and continue sending our way, most especially to all my friends who have tried to reach out. Soon, I might have the courage to talk to all of you,” Sarah’s post began.

“Please know that Jay and I will remain good friends and loving parents to our kids. It would be a new journey for both of us. This has been heartbreaking and painful, but always praying for strength and acceptance. Thank you.”

Speculation of the breakup first arose after the former child star left a cryptic response to Jay’s Mother’s Day greeting for her, saying, "It may not be the same between us, but I'll be forever grateful for giving me 2 wonderful angels. Thank u."

Related: 'Ang sakit': Fans react to rumored Jay Contreras, Sarah Abad breakup

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Mothers Day we Love You.

A post shared by JAY CONTRERAS (@jaycontr3ras) on

This marks the end of an 11-year marriage, with the former couple's January 2009 wedding catching attention at that time for its unconventional black and white motif.

Nonetheless, neither Jay nor Sarah have disclosed more details about the split.

JAY CONTRERAS KAMIKAZEE SARAH ABAD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Derek Ramsay selling 3 luxury cars, Internet users give funny reactions 
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Friends, fans and followers of the actor were quick to respond.
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN shutdown: Kathryn Bernardo talks politics for first time since 2016
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo broke her silence on the ABS-CBN shutdown issue.
Entertainment
fbfb
Happy food from Miss Happy
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
While all her 14 restaurants (in Metro Manila, Boracay and Tagaytay) have been closed since last March 15, the extended lockdown...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Ellen Adarna opens up about 'difficult pregnancy,' leaving showbiz with John Lloyd Cruz
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Model-actress Ellen Adarna finally broke her silence on her showbiz hiatus during a recent teleconference with TV host...
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN shutdown: Daniel Padilla leaves strong message for NTC
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Apart from respecting each other's opinion, Daniel also asked the public to be sensitive to those who lost their jobs due...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
54 minutes ago
Pop stars wanted: Matteo Guidicelli gives aspirants chance to win P1M during lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 54 minutes ago
Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli recently launched an online talent show to discover the next big star in the entertainment...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
WATCH: Nadine Lustre shares mental health struggles, coping strategy during lockdown
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
"I start thinking about one thing, it's like a rabbit hole. It goes down and then it gets really bad and then I start to get...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Let it go: Disney shuts down Broadway's 'Frozen' due to COVID-19 pandemic
4 hours ago
"Frozen" — based on Disney's blockbuster hit movie — will not reopen on Broadway, the production said Thursday,...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Shutdown showdown: Angelica Panganiban lectures gov't, Cayetano scolds stars
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
"Konting-konti na lang ang pasensya ni Angelica Panganiban sa gobyernong ito."
Entertainment
fbfb
8 hours ago
Kurt Cobain guitars up for auction, Nirvana raising funds for WHO's COVID-19 relief
8 hours ago
Rock band Nirvana is among the artists helping raise money for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Solidarity...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with