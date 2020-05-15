MOVIES
WATCH: Nadine Lustre shares mental health struggles, coping strategy during lockdown
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 15, 2020 - 5:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Nadine Lustre opened up about her personal experience dealing with negative thoughts on top of a lockdown, offering advice to those who may similarly feel trapped and isolated.

“I'm the type na when I start thinking about one thing, it's like a rabbit hole. It goes down and then it gets really bad and then I start to get a panic attack and then I start crying and then I don't know what to do. That’s how it is for me,” the “president” shared in an exclusive interview with The STAR’s Tim Yap.

Thankfully, Nadine said that she feels less overwhelmed thanks to friends with whom she can safely confide her bad thoughts.

“So just have like all your good friends on standby. Ako I message them all the time and they're always there for me... You know it's true that like one thing that really helps with all those negative thoughts, the anxiety, is another person to tell you na 'Hindi, hindi 'yan totoo. It's not gonna happen, you know, it's okay'.”

She admitted being previously too embarrassed to reach out due to fear of being judged as shallow or pessimistic, but was reassured by her friends.

“That's why you have these people that you trust, 'di ba? These people who will get your back all the time, every time you're in trouble. That's why they're all there. To understand you no matter what it is. No matter how negative, no matter how crazy the thought is, they're always there to look after you no matter what happens. And especially now, lalo na ngayon, 'di ba? Dapat talaga we're all supporting each other.”

Nadine also advised others to be honest with their feelings instead of ignoring them.

“T'saka I also believe na it's not bad, you know, to break down sometimes kasi you need to feel it eh. You can't just keep holding it up, holding it inside and then eventually you're gonna bottle up. Mas delikado 'yung ganon. So when I start to think about, you know, like weird stuff, I cry it out kaagad. I release it right away.” — Video from Tim Yap

RELATED: How to keep your sanity during quarantine: Psychologist gives tips

MENTAL HEALTH NADINE LUSTRE
