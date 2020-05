Shutdown showdown: Angelica Panganiban lectures gov't, Cayetano scolds stars

MANILA, Philippines — Multi-award winning actress Angelica Panganiban stole the scene earlier this week with her effective monologue on the far-reaching implications of the ABS-CBN shutdown resulting from Congress’ failure to pass legislation that would grant the media network a new franchise.

Taking up only four minutes of the hour-long #LabanKapamilya Facebook livestream on Tuesday, Angelica stood out among other stars when she succinctly put how attacks on ABS-CBN disenfranchise not only the network’s artists and workforce of around 11,000, but also the greater public.

“Sa pagpapasara nila sa ating tahanan, hindi na po kayo binigyan ng kalayaang mamili dahil sila na po ang namili kung ano lang ang inyong dapat panoorin,” the Kapamilya star said.

“Hindi po ito tama sa bansa natin na may demokrasya. Sa bansa natin na dapat may kalayaang mamili at kalayaang makapagpahayag. Hindi po tayo papayag na iilang tao na lang ang magdidikta sa atin kung anong dapat nating panoorin at kung ano ang dapat nating pakinggan.”

Meanwhile, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano couldn’t be bothered to listen to ABS-CBN’s artists, saying that the broadcast giant still needs to answer to alleged violations no matter what they say.

“To the celebrities of ABS-CBN, yes, marami kayong fans dito sa Congress... But you cannot cry injustice and blame public servants when you lose your paycheck or your show, yet not take notice of the fact, yes the fact, that there are grave issues against your network,” he said during the Wednesday session of the House of Representatives, citing ABS-CBN's alleged violations in labor laws, tax laws, constitutional law and election laws.

“By all means, let your voices of support for your network be heard...But if you really want to join the public debate, find it in your heart, find it in your indignation to also support due process and fact-finding as the issue is imbued with public interest, not just your interest."

Notwithstanding, Angelica’s statement of solidarity with the masses during the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) health crisis only highlights the genuineness she shares with her fellow Kapamilya “in service of the Filipino.”

She implored the public not to let the government’s denial of ABS-CBN’s operations distract them from the real ills plaguing our country: lack of free mass testing and aid distribution, the incapacity of the Philippine healthcare system, millions of Filipinos losing their jobs and how families will put food on the table.

“Hindi po ABS-CBN ang kalaban. Virus ang kalaban. 'Yan ang kailangan sugpuin. 'Yan ang kailangan nating sagutin.”

