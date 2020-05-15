MOVIES
MUSIC
Happy Ongpauco-Tiu: My goal is to bring ‘Happy Vibes’ to the homes of other people through food
Happy food from Miss Happy
FUNFARE - Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - May 15, 2020 - 12:00am

While all her 14 restaurants (in Metro Manila, Boracay and Tagaytay) have been closed since last March 15, the extended lockdown hasn’t rendered Happy Ongpauco-Tiu lolling at home with her husband Dexter and children Renzo (16), Franchesco (8), Niccolo (7) and Matteo (2). She’s as busy as ever at her kitchen cooking what she described as “quarantine food” not only for family consumption but to share her recipes with other home-quarantined families via her show What Makes Me Happy on CNN Philippines on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., with replays Sunday at 6 a.m. and Monday at 8 a.m.

“My goal is to bring ‘Happy Vibes’ to other people’s homes through food,” Happy told The STAR in a phone interview. “In this challenging time, eating healthy, delicious and affordable food is one of the essentials to be able to cope with this crisis. I want to teach the viewers how to prepare yummy and nutritious dishes that use ingredients readily available in markets and groceries.”

The 20-minute educational-instructive show premiered Saturday (May 9) last week with Happy preparing Inihaw na Ginataang Tilapia and Ensaladang Talong. In tomorrow’s episode, she will prepare Adobo Flakes Paella, Lumpiang Hubad and Puto. Fed up with sardines? Happy will show you recipes using sardines (in cans) served gourmet style.

With her staff moonlighting as camera crew, Happy video-tapes her show at her well-equipped kitchen, dressed as she would if filming in a studio, and the raw tapes are then edited by the CNN Philippines guys.

Intended for 10 episodes (may be extended by popular demand), the show will feature more recipes: Cebu Style Lechon Manok, homemade Empanadas (using leftover dishes) and, according to Happy, “even my version of our family-legacy recipes like Kare-Kare and the famous Crispy Pata invented by my dad (Rod Ongpauco).” In fact, added Happy, people can learn easy-to-prepare recipes and sell from their homes such as basic Tocino, Tapa and Longganisa without preservatives.

At home, Happy prepares what she described as “four-colored” dishes for her family, complete with supply of protein, carbs and other nutrients (aside from regular vitamins). Brown rice is the staple but Happy sometimes mixes it with white rice because the kids are not used to eating purely-brown rice.

“Sodas are bawal at our home, so drinks are either freshly-squeezed orange juice or calamansi/dalandan juice,” disclosed Happy.                                                                      

Like other business people, Happy is, well, not happy with the post-COVID-19 prospects.

“This crisis will not be over until a vaccine is created,” admitted Happy. “Kung magtatagal pa ito, I will have to close some of my restaurants, ‘yung medyo mahihina, and I will retain only ‘yung malalakas. Ang kalaban ng business is the high rentals, especially now that no profit is coming in. Like everybody else, I have to choose my battles.”

 

Aware that her clients (especially those in the Pamana branches) are craving favorites, Happy has opened a delivery service. (Call 0922-8592707/0915-4505628; or go to @happyconceptgroup.com.)

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)

APPY ONGPAUCO-TIU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN shutdown: Kathryn Bernardo talks politics for first time since 2016
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo broke her silence on the ABS-CBN shutdown issue.
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Ellen Adarna opens up about 'difficult pregnancy,' leaving showbiz with John Lloyd Cruz
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Model-actress Ellen Adarna finally broke her silence on her showbiz hiatus during a recent teleconference with TV host...
Entertainment
fbfb
Smart Music Live brings Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Ryan Cayabyab to online stage
9 hours ago
Online concert Smart Music Live continues to raise funds this May for the fight against COVID-19.
Entertainment
fbfb
Coco Martin slams Harry Roque for statement about POGOs, ABS-CBN
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
According to Coco, he could not help but condemn POGOs because it seems that the government is prioritizing foreign Chinese...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin, Vice Ganda, stars thankful for ABS-CBN provisional franchise bill
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Kapamilya stars acknowledged that the struggle for the network’s future continues but still recognized the role of mass...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Farewell to the ‘Architect of Rock ‘n Roll’
By Baby A. Gil | May 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Little Richard, the dynamo of a performer, who combined gospel music with pounding boogie-woogie to create his kind of rock ‘n roll, has succumbed to cancer of the bone.
1 hour ago
Entertainment
fbfb
14 hours ago
ABS-CBN shutdown: Daniel Padilla leaves strong message for NTC
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
Apart from respecting each other's opinion, Daniel also asked the public to be sensitive to those who lost their jobs due...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Johnny Depp 'non-violent': Exes Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis testify
15 hours ago
In a witness statement, Paradis said she had known the actor for more than 25 years and they had raised their two children...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Sylvia learning a lot while home-quarantined
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Two months and two weeks after she got infected by COVID-19 and eventually recovered, Sylvia Sanchez is getting the hang of...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Kim Go Eun shines in dual roles in The King: Eternal Monarch
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Kim Go Eun plays dual roles in the Netflix Korean series The King: Eternal Monarch, which follows a love story that takes...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with