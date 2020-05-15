MOVIES
MUSIC
Farewell to the ‘Architect of Rock ‘n Roll’
SOUNDS FAMILIAR - Baby A. Gil (The Philippine Star) - May 15, 2020 - 12:00am

Little Richard, the dynamo of a performer, who combined gospel music with pounding boogie-woogie to create his kind of rock ‘n roll, has succumbed to cancer of the bone. He died in the morning of Saturday, May 9, in his home in Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was 87 years old and thus ended seven decades of what was probably the most ambivalent career in the history of popular music.

According to his biography, Richard was born Richard Penniman on Dec. 5, 1932. He was one of 12 children in a poor family that lived in the slums of Macon, Georgia. There was a time when he was in his early teens when he supported all of them by working as a dishwasher.

Richard had lots of uncles and cousins who were preachers so he grew up immersed in gospel music. He was only 13 years old when he started his music career singing gospel songs. Nothing much happened. One day on a lark, he decided to switch his sound to the fast spreading new type of popular music named rock ‘n roll.

Richard recorded a demo of a novelty tune titled Tutti Frutti named after a popular pink-colored ice cream flavor. He pounded the piano hard and alternately sang and screamed the lyrics. He also added some gibberish “awopbomaloobop, alopbamboo.” Not even Richard knew what the words meant but the kids loved the song and in literally, almost an instant, Little Richard had become a star. The event was also hailed as the beginning of rock ‘n roll, loud and owning its own frenetic beat.

Richard also proved to be a real showman from the onset. He pouffed his hair into a tall pompadour and wore make-up in the manner of old-time movie stars. He wore ornately decorated coats and shiny satin pants. And he was hyper-energetic and totally outrageous on stage. Aside from howling and growling his lyrics and often shocking audiences, Little Richard also put on frenzied performances wherein he jumped and slid and rolled and literally pumped the piano almost to bits.

The hit songs came one after another and soon his name was being mentioned in the same breath as the big stars of the time like Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and Bill Haley and his comets. Little Richard followed Tutti Frutti with Long Tall Sally, Rip It Up, Good Golly Miss Molly, Whole Lotta Shaking Going’ On, Reddy Teddy, Slippin’ and Slidin’, Lucille, The Girl Can’t Help It and others.

Little Richard’s hits were so big and so influential that many pop stars took to recording covers of his songs. Presley and Pat Boone both had hits with Tutti Frutti. Presley also did Reddy Teddy, The Beatles had Long Tall Sally and Lucille, which was also covered by Deep Purple, Creedence Clearwater Revival had Good Golly Miss Molly, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band also had Long Tall Sally and many more.

Little Richard was so successful that he was nicknamed The Architect of Rock ‘n Roll. But while the going was very good, he was never able to forget his gospel beginnings. He left rock ‘n roll in 1962 to become a Christian minister and recorded some religious songs. This respite from what he called worldly world did not last long and he was soon persuaded to return to performing.

No big hits came along during this period but he was already so well-admired and his contribution to popular music already considered legendary that he continued to command huge turnouts in his gigs. He continued to do so even after hip replacement surgery kept him from slipping and sliding on his piano. No matter, his fans loved him just the same.

Little Richard was one of the first inductees into the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame and was honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. He was conferred many other honors, but his greatest accomplishment was breaking the ground for black Americans in the field of rock music. Although rooted in rhythm and blues, rock ‘n roll was considered a “white man’s” music during its beginnings. But then the onslaught of Little Richard came along. He proved to be so irresistible that he changed the sound of popular music forever.

RICHARD PENNIMAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN shutdown: Kathryn Bernardo talks politics for first time since 2016
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo broke her silence on the ABS-CBN shutdown issue.
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Ellen Adarna opens up about 'difficult pregnancy,' leaving showbiz with John Lloyd Cruz
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Model-actress Ellen Adarna finally broke her silence on her showbiz hiatus during a recent teleconference with TV host...
Entertainment
fbfb
Smart Music Live brings Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Ryan Cayabyab to online stage
9 hours ago
Online concert Smart Music Live continues to raise funds this May for the fight against COVID-19.
Entertainment
fbfb
Coco Martin slams Harry Roque for statement about POGOs, ABS-CBN
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
According to Coco, he could not help but condemn POGOs because it seems that the government is prioritizing foreign Chinese...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin, Vice Ganda, stars thankful for ABS-CBN provisional franchise bill
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Kapamilya stars acknowledged that the struggle for the network’s future continues but still recognized the role of mass...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Happy food from Miss Happy
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
While all her 14 restaurants (in Metro Manila, Boracay and Tagaytay) have been closed since last March 15, the extended lockdown...
Entertainment
fbfb
9 hours ago
Ben&Ben creates new music using handwashing, household stuff 
9 hours ago
Even handwashing and furniture sanitation were made a part of the ensemble, making the collaboration music video...
Entertainment
fbfb
10 hours ago
ABS-CBN appeals to stop bashing stars speaking out support
By Ratziel San Juan | 10 hours ago
The bashing of Kapamilya stars did not escape ABS-CBN’s attention, with the network appealing to the public to avoid...
Entertainment
fbfb
11 hours ago
Derek Ramsay selling 3 luxury cars, Internet users give funny reactions 
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Friends, fans and followers of the actor were quick to respond.
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Rocco Nacino reports for duty as COVID-19 frontliner
By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
Nacino holds the rank Petty Officer Third Class (PO3) in the Philippine Navy reserves. He is also a registered nurse.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with