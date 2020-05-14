Ben&Ben creates new music using handwashing, household stuff 

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Ben&Ben leveled up their home quarantine game as they recently collaborated with Thai band Scrubb using toothbrush, sponges, shoe polisher, and other everyday household items as musical instruments.

Even handwashing and furniture sanitation were made a part of the ensemble, making the collaboration music video an educational one in the global fight against novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

?????? / Everything (a Scrubb x Ben&Ben jam)



fun collab with Thai band @scrubbband ! we did their song "Everything", using scrubs. and other house things pic.twitter.com/8yBfiptKwf — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) May 14, 2020

“Fun collab with Thai band @scrubbband! we did their song 'Everything', using scrubs. and other house things,” Ben&Ben said in a tweet introducing the collaboration video.

Ben&Ben joined Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin for a group takeover of OPM Says Chillax, part of streaming platform Spotify’s new Listening Together microsite where the artists give commentaries about their favorite at-home routines, hobbies, self-care tips, and tracks they are currently listening to such as “Owner of the Sky” and “Forevermore” to inspire their days.

Through the microsite, Spotify enlisted the support of Asian artists around the region to take over some of the app’s top Moods & Moments playlists. Through these playlists, the app looks forward to amplify connections between artists and their fans, bringing them closer together through a shared love of music.

