Derek with one of the cars he is selling.
Derek Ramsay via Facebook
Derek Ramsay selling 3 luxury cars, Internet users give funny reactions 
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 14, 2020 - 2:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — “Time to sell my toys. Message me if interested,” Kapuso star Derek Ramsay announced as he put his Aston Martin DB11, Rolls-Royce Ghost and Ferrari F12 Berlinetta up for sale on Facebook.

Friends, fans and followers of the actor were quick to respond.

Time to sell my toys. Message me if interested.????????

Posted by Derek Ramsay on Monday, May 11, 2020

“Wow!!! Ang gwaping ng mga cars. Just like you Derek... gwapo forever,” said one Internet user.

“Kunin ko lahat 200k,” another user said, to which a user replied: “Isang gulong lang sir.”

“Swap lods. pili lang,” offered one fan, showing his toy car collection.

“Swap sa tsinelas ko. Complete pa ang spikes nyan,” quipped another fan.

“Buy one take one kaya,” suggested another.

“Swap sa iPhone 6 add ka po kunti,” recommended another user.

“Paamoy nalang po pede,” asked another.

“Wag mo ibenta to ang hot mo kaya pag dala mo to pag ppnta kang golf club,” a fan commented on the Ferrari picture.

Another user asked Derek if he is selling his cars because ABS-CBN was shutdown.

“Alam niyo ang OA niyo. Sa totoo lang hindi naman ako natutuwa na nagsara yung network niyo kasi astig mga palabas niyo. Pero ilang araw palang na nagsara ibebenta mo na yang mga yan? Wala ka na ba agad pera?” the Internet user wrote.

Derek replied, saying: “I’m with GMA dude. Pag nagbenta wala na agad pera?? Hay nako.”

The exchange between the actor and the user has since been deleted on the thread.

On Instagram, Derek shared his experience exchanging gifts with novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) frontliners from the Philippine Army.

“I was like a little boy excited to see his idol, his hero when I walked into GMA, not knowing how to show my respect and appreciation for all of them and what they’re doing. Grabe para talaga akong bata! I was nervous, excited, I walked in there, did my best effort para magpasalamat sa kanila,” he said in his video post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mabuhay kayo! #AFP #frontliners @dunkin_ph @gmakapusofoundation @gmanetwork

A post shared by Derek Ramsay (@ramsayderek07) on

Derek distributed Dunkin Donuts to the frontliners but was also surprised that the frontliners also brought presents for him.

“And then I was shocked with what happened next. These guys made the effort pa to make such wonderful gifts that I will treasure for the rest of my life,” he said.

“Some of you might say I’m exaggerating this, but we’re going through some trying times and these men and women are out there protecting us… Again, I would like to thank this opportunity para magpasalamat sa lahat ng bumubuo ng AFP. Your service, your bravery, your efforts are very much appreciated!”

Prior to this, he brought food to quarantined overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) at the World Trade Center.

“Thank you @dunkin_ph for making our OFW's quarantined at the the World trade center happy. Its very kind of the world trade center to open its facilities for our fellow kababayans,” Derek wrote on Instagram.

He also thanked the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for taking care of the OFWs.

“Thank you too sa AFP for taking good care of them,” he said.

Last month, Derek also handed out boxes of doughnuts to strangers on the streets together with the Kapuso Foundation and the AFP.

“Our AFP frontliners are working non stop to help all of us. It was an honor to meet and help these amazing people today. Through the efforts and kindness of @dunkin_ph and kapuso foundation, the AFP will be able to bring help to those in need. Mabuhay kayo,” he wrote. 

DEREK RAMSAY
