Rocco Nacino reports for duty as COVID-19 frontliner

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Rocco Nacino reported for duty as a novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) frontliner in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

In his social media accounts today, the "Descendants of the Sun" star shared a short video showing him wearing his reservist uniform. The video was captioned "PO3 Enrico Nacino, reporting for duty."

Nacino holds the rank Petty Officer Third Class (PO3) in the Philippine Navy reserves. He is also a registered nurse.

Yesterday, Rocco's girlfriend, volleyball star Melissa Gohing, shared photos of her and the actor helping in a feeding activity for COVID-19 frontliners in quarantine.

"Today is a good day to help our dear quarantined frontliners. Thank you Brigadier General Manzano for spearheading this humbling feeding activity," Gohing said in the post that Rocco retweeted.

Today is a good day to help our dear quarantined frontliners. Thank you Brigadier General Manzano for spearheading this humbling feeding activity. ? @nacinorocco pic.twitter.com/7FexBeUiXY — Melissa E. Gohing (@GOHINGMELISSA) May 13, 2020

Prior to this, Rocco and Melissa launched their fundraising project "Food from the Heart," for the benefit of people in depressed areas under quarantine.

"Corona virus kills but so does hunger!" the project's poster read.

"Nagtitipid tayong lahat para tumagal ang budget natin pambili ng makakain, pero marami sa mga kababayan natin ay wala nang pambili ng kahit ano. Me and Melissa are starting a fundraiser to help those far to reach areas hang in there a little longer. Your donations, big or small, will go a long way in helping our fellow citizens gain strength and hope," Rocco said in his post about the project.

Likewise, Rocco was among the artists who took part in live streaming application Kumu’s “Social DistanSing" fundraiser for people affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

"Tulong tulong tayo dito," he espoused.