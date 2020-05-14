MOVIES
MUSIC
Melissa Gohing and Rocco Nacino
Melissa Gohing via Twitter
Rocco Nacino reports for duty as COVID-19 frontliner
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 14, 2020 - 12:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Rocco Nacino reported for duty as a novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) frontliner in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

In his social media accounts today, the "Descendants of the Sun" star shared a short video showing him wearing his reservist uniform. The video was captioned "PO3 Enrico Nacino, reporting for duty."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

PO3 Enrico Nacino, reporting for duty. @rudyprojectph #PhilippineNavy

A post shared by Rocco Nacino (@nacinorocco) on

Nacino holds the rank Petty Officer Third Class (PO3) in the Philippine Navy reserves. He is also a registered nurse.

Yesterday, Rocco's girlfriend, volleyball star Melissa Gohing, shared photos of her and the actor helping in a feeding activity for COVID-19 frontliners in quarantine.

"Today is a good day to help our dear quarantined frontliners. Thank you Brigadier General Manzano for spearheading this humbling feeding activity," Gohing said in the post that Rocco retweeted.

Prior to this, Rocco and Melissa launched their fundraising project "Food from the Heart," for the benefit of people in depressed areas under quarantine.

"Corona virus kills but so does hunger!" the project's poster read.

"Nagtitipid tayong lahat para tumagal ang budget natin pambili ng makakain, pero marami sa mga kababayan natin ay wala nang pambili ng kahit ano. Me and Melissa are starting a fundraiser to help those far to reach areas hang in there a little longer. Your donations, big or small, will go a long way in helping our fellow citizens gain strength and hope," Rocco said in his post about the project.

Likewise, Rocco was among the artists who took part in live streaming application Kumu’s “Social DistanSing" fundraiser for people affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

"Tulong tulong tayo dito," he espoused.

ROCCO NACINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN shutdown: Kathryn Bernardo talks politics for first time since 2016
By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo broke her silence on the ABS-CBN shutdown issue.
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Ellen Adarna opens up about 'difficult pregnancy,' leaving showbiz with John Lloyd Cruz
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Model-actress Ellen Adarna finally broke her silence on her showbiz hiatus during a recent teleconference with TV host...
Entertainment
fbfb
Raffy Tulfo grants fans' request to prank Ivana Alawi
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi got pranked by broadcaster Raffy Tulfo.
Entertainment
fbfb
Kris Aquino answers Internet user’s query on ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
An Internet user asked Kris why the network’s franchise was not renewed during the term of her brother, former President...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin, Vice Ganda, stars thankful for ABS-CBN provisional franchise bill
By Ratziel San Juan | 18 hours ago
Kapamilya stars acknowledged that the struggle for the network’s future continues but still recognized the role of mass...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
ABS-CBN shutdown: Daniel Padilla leaves strong message for NTC
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Apart from respecting each other's opinion, Daniel also asked the public to be sensitive to those who lost their jobs due...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Johnny Depp 'non-violent': Exes Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis testify
3 hours ago
In a witness statement, Paradis said she had known the actor for more than 25 years and they had raised their two children...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Sylvia learning a lot while home-quarantined
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
Two months and two weeks after she got infected by COVID-19 and eventually recovered, Sylvia Sanchez is getting the hang of...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Kim Go Eun shines in dual roles in The King: Eternal Monarch
By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
Kim Go Eun plays dual roles in the Netflix Korean series The King: Eternal Monarch, which follows a love story that takes...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
What’s keeping Leo Consul busy in Indonesia?
13 hours ago
Like you and me in this quarantine period, Leo Consul is holed up in his cozy place in Central Jakarta, Indonesia, where he...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with