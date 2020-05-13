Sarah Geronimo's 'Kilometro' is only Filipino song on MTV Asia's Mood Playlist

MANILA, Philippines — “Pop Princess” Sarah Geronimo is perpetually a mood as confirmed by MTV Asia, which included the singer’s 2014 hit “Kilometro” on its official Spotify “MTV Mood Playlist.”

The playlist features popular songs to get listeners in the right lockdown mood, ranging from Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” to Lizzo’s “Good as Hell.”

The nearly six-year-old “Kilometro” is the only song by a Filipino artist featured among 19 tracks.

“Stay safe, stay positive. Together we will get through this as one!” read the playlist’s caption.

Popsters didn’t hesitate to let the world know of Sarah’s latest “milestone” with “Kilometro.”