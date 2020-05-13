MOVIES
MUSIC
Thumbnail of the official "Kilometro" music video
Viva Records via YouTube, screenshot
Sarah Geronimo's 'Kilometro' is only Filipino song on MTV Asia's Mood Playlist
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 13, 2020 - 5:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — “Pop Princess” Sarah Geronimo is perpetually a mood as confirmed by MTV Asia, which included the singer’s 2014 hit “Kilometro” on its official Spotify “MTV Mood Playlist.”

The playlist features popular songs to get listeners in the right lockdown mood, ranging from Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” to Lizzo’s “Good as Hell.”

The nearly six-year-old “Kilometro” is the only song by a Filipino artist featured among 19 tracks.

“Stay safe, stay positive. Together we will get through this as one!” read the playlist’s caption.

Popsters didn’t hesitate to let the world know of Sarah’s latest “milestone” with “Kilometro.”

KILOMETRO MTV MTV ASIA POP PRINCESS POP PRINCESS SARAH GERONIMO POPSTERS SARAH G SARAH GERONIMO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipino nurse in NYC gets ‘Gratitude Giveaway’
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
A round of applause for Filipino nurse Betty Veloso-Garcia, my good friend, who is among the medical frontliners at the Presbyterian...
Entertainment
fbfb
Coco Martin slams Harry Roque for statement about POGOs, ABS-CBN
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
According to Coco, he could not help but condemn POGOs because it seems that the government is prioritizing foreign Chinese...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kris Aquino answers Internet user’s query on ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
An Internet user asked Kris why the network’s franchise was not renewed during the term of her brother, former President...
Entertainment
fbfb
Canadian rocker Bryan Adams apologizes over 'racist' COVID-19 post
5 hours ago
Canadian rocker Bryan Adams apologized Tuesday after a backlash and accusations of anti-Chinese racism over his online rant...
Entertainment
fbfb
Internet's 'New Hero': Pinay reality TV star Rose Vega lauded for standing up against American boyfriend
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Rose Vega, the Filipina in the latest edition of reality dating show "90 Day Fiance," is now verified on Instagram and...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Raffy Tulfo grants fans' request to prank Ivana Alawi
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi got pranked by broadcaster Raffy Tulfo.
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Marcelito Pomoy rebuilds home of old woman living alone during COVID-19 lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
The singer known for his dual voices showed how he and his team constructed the old lady’s house in four days.
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Christopher de Leon, Xian Lim defend Kim Chiu over backlash for 'classroom' video, 'Bawal Lumabas' memes
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
The video has since become a viral meme and has been edited into a "Bawal Lumabas" remix by different Internet user...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Bea Alonzo feeds jeepney drivers begging for money due to extended lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Despite nursing a heartache for ABS-CBN's shutdown and for the death of a relative she cannot visit because of the ongoing...
Entertainment
fbfb
17 hours ago
Betong levels up singing with debut single
By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
Betong Sumaya has taken his budding singing career to the next level by releasing his debut single titled Nang Minahal Mo...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with