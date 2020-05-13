Marcelito Pomoy rebuilds home of old woman living alone during COVID-19 lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Marcelito Pomoy built a new home for an elderly woman after learning that she lived in a ruined house alone in Quezon Province while under enhanced community quarantine due to novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In his latest video entry on his YouTube channel, the singer known for his dual voices showed how he and his team constructed the old lady’s house in four days.

According to the singer, he reached out to the old lady after he saw her dilapidated house on Facebook.

“Last time, we saw a Facebook post asking help for an old lady. She got no family with her and all she has is a small house. I can’t even call it a house. So what we did will surely melt her heart,” Marcelito wrote in the beginning of the video.

The "America’s Got Talent: The Champions" third runner-up showed in his vlog how they reconstructed the house. On the first day, they demolished the old house, then set the foundation before painting it red.

He also placed furniture in the house such as bed, tables and chairs as well as cooking utensils.

The old lady then thanked Marcelito for his kindness.

“I’m so grateful for you kindness. I’m glad you rebuilt my house. I am so thankful that someone helped me,” the lady said in her local dialect.

