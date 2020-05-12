Laura Lehmann announces engagement with PBA star 

MANILA, Philippines — Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann is now engaged to Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) star Von Pessumal of the San Miguel Beermen.

In her Instagram account, Laura posted a photo of her with Von to confirm their engagement.

"Yes. May 3. 2020," she wrote.

Von posted almost the same photo but with the caption "Lockdowned for life," while tagging Laura.

The couple has been dating for five years.

They were both Ateneo University students. Von was a basketball varsity player, while Laura was the university's courtside reporter during the Seasons 77 and 78 of the inter-university league of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.