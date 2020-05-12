MOVIES
Laura Lehmann and Von Pessumal
Laura Lehmann via Instagram, screen grab
Laura Lehmann announces engagement with PBA star 
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 12, 2020 - 1:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann is now engaged to Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) star Von Pessumal of the San Miguel Beermen.

Yes. :) ???? May 3. 2020.

"Yes. May 3. 2020," she wrote.

Lockdowned for life. ???????? @iamlauralehmann

The couple has been dating for five years. 

They were both Ateneo University students. Von was a basketball varsity player, while Laura was the university's courtside reporter during the Seasons 77 and 78 of the inter-university league of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

