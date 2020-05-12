Kris Aquino answers Internet user’s query on ABS-CBN shutdown

MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino broke her silence regarding ABS-CBN’s shutdown by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

In her Instagram account, an Internet user asked Kris why the network’s franchise was not renewed during the term of her brother, former President Benigno Aquino III.

“Bakit hindi na renew ABS-CBN franchise nung time ng kapatid mo?” the Internet user asked Kris.

Kris responded with a lengthy reply, saying that she will politely and factually answer the question.

“I wasn't a member of the NTC, an elected member of Congress, a part of what was then DOTC, and most importantly I was not privy to the inner workings and dealings of the highest level of management decisions of my former home network,” she said.

“To refresh your memory, I haven't been a contract star of ABS-CBN since the end of January 2016 - more than 4 years have passed... I am hopeful you will allow someone who has chosen to keep her silence, knowing that anything she says can be misinterpreted to suit the negative agenda of those who wish to only create more negativity, the peace she has fought hard to deserve,” she added.

Kris added that she wanted to share her blessings to other mothers and their families instead.

“I want to share some of my blessings with other mothers and their families because I believe to EARN your VOICE and not just as senseless noise because you have genuine concern and compassion for others. In other words - you walk the talk,” Kris said.

She ended her statement by advising the Internet user to ask her brother instead.

“If my answer didn't satisfy you, I suggest i-tweet mo or post mo sa FB yung tanong mo sa KAPATID ko, himself. After all, hindi niya ko spokesperson,” she said.