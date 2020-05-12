Internet's 'New Hero': Pinay reality TV star Rose Vega lauded for standing up against American boyfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Rose Vega, the Filipina in the latest edition of reality dating show "90 Day Fiance," is now verified on Instagram and has surpassed the followers of her former fiance, Big Ed, with a 19,000 margin.

Rose now has 349,000 followers while her American ex-boyfriend has 330,000 followers.

Recently, Rose became viral on social media when fans supported her after she confronted and separated with Ed in the TLC reality TV show.

“I think for now I don't feel good about the relationship. I want to have kids because it's my dream. Why didn't you tell me the truth about not wanting to have a baby? Why? Why didn't you tell me first before coming here to the Philippines? Why are you not telling me the truth?” Rose told Ed.

“First you lied to me about your height. And then you want me to give me an STD test. And then you insulted me that my breath smelled bad. You know I am sick and that I have an ulcer. So I'm disappointed because you are always embarrassed by me. You think my sister and I are the same -- that I want your money and not you. You make me feel small. I think that you do not love me,” she added.

Social media fans supported Rose for standing up for herself despite her poverty.

“Good for ROSE!!! Standing up for herself!!! Ed has been very disrespectful of Rose. I think he thought he could walk all over her. I hope she stays strong!!” a social media user said.

“Rose going off on Ed was one of the best scenes I’ve seen in this entire franchise. It wasn’t dramatic. It wasn’t over-the-top. It was truthful and beautiful in it’s own right of passage,” another user wrote.

Likewise, CNN praised Rose, calling her "the Internet's New Hero."

"Rose Vega made clear that while a better life in America would have been nice, it wasn't worth having if she had to pay for it with her self-respect," Bernadette Giacomazzo wrote in her CNN report.

Rose is a single mom to a four-year-old son.

"I woke up Sunday morning and it wasn't a good morning because all the haters came up because I had asked Rose if she would shave her legs. And people were so upset about that... It's normal. I live in San Diego and when people goes to the beach, people laser their legs," Ed said in a US Weekly interview after he was dumped.

He admitted that he lied "a little."

"When I got back to the US, they measured my height and believe it or not, I was actually a little bit taller than I said I was," he claimed.

He said he should have showed Rose an STD (sexually transmitted diseases) test of himself before asking her to do the same.

"When I did get back to the US, I got tested immediately and I'm clean," he said.

He and Rose dated "digitally" for three months before personally meeting each other.

"My heart was beating a hundred miles per hour," he said when asked if he was in-love with Rose.

"When I saw her for the first time, Oh my God, it was like surreal, like a dream," he recalled. "I just wanted to hold her. She was very warm. Her skin was very soft. Her hair smells amazing, she didn't have mayonnaise, thank God."

In one of the show's episodes, Ed showed his mayonnaise beauty routine wherein he would apply mayo onto his hair to make it shiny and beautiful.

"Make sure you'd wash it out at least two or three times. If not, you'd smell like an egg salad sandwich," he warned.

He regretted how he handled his relationship with Rose, but assured their viewers that everything ended well between them.

"How I wish I could have handled it differently but we gave up so it's all good," he enthused.