Katy Perry in a mommy elephant costume from Disney's "Dumbo;" Assunta De Rossi showing her baby bump for a Mother's Day tribute.
Katy Perry, Assunta De Rossi via Instagram, screenshots
Katy, Assunta, Gigi: Celebrity first-time moms mark Mother’s Day
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 11, 2020 - 6:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — New celebrity mothers shared on social media how they celebrated Mother’s Day despite being locked down at home due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis posted on her Instagram account, paying tribute to her firstborn Dahlia Amelie.  

“I didn’t know it was possible to love someone so much before even meeting them. From carrying you in my womb, to now, carrying you lovingly in my arms, all I can say is motherhood is so magical. I’ll always love you with all my heart and soul. I’ll always love you to the moon and back my Dahlia Ame?lie... and I’ll always be grateful to God that He chose me to be your Mum,” she wrote.

“To all the beautiful grandmoms, moms, mother figures, mummas-to-be and fur mommies around the world, Happy Mother’s Day!” she added.

Anne’s sister-in-law, Kapuso actress Solenn Heusaff, posted a video on Instagram, showing her and her child playing together.

"Nothing better in this world than being your mom. Stay wild my child," she captioned the video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nothing better in this world than being your mom. Stay wild my child.

A post shared by Solenn Heussaff (@solenn) on

Model Gigi Hadid, who is reportedly expecting a baby with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, promised on Instagram to do her best to be just like her mom, Yolanda.

Although not a first time mom, TV host and fitness guru Regine Tolentino, who recently marked the first month of her “miracle” baby, said that being a mother gives her the greatest contentment and purpose.

“This Mother’s Day is all the more special and invigorating cuz we now have our newest bundle of joy, @rosierignee. So blessed to have her and her wonderful ates @reignemaristela and @reigen.vp. Thank you my angels for making me complete,” she said.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the mamas around the world! We are blessed with the miracle of bringing lives into this world, let us enjoy our blessings thoroughly and savor every moment we have with them!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Being a mother gives me the greatest contentment and purpose! This Mother’s Day is all the more special and invigorating cuz we now have our newest bundle of joy, @rosierignee. So blessed to have her and her wonderful ates @reignemaristela and @reigen.vp. Thank you my angels for making me complete ?? Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas around the world! We are blessed with the miracle of bringing lives into this world, let us enjoy our blessings thoroughly and savor every moment we have with them! ???????????????????????? #blessedmama #oneproudmama #motheranddaughters #momlife #momstyle #mombod #mamacita #mommyhood #mommyandmefashion #mommylove #mommylifestyle #matchymatchy #RegineTolentinoAtelier #babiesofinsta #cutebabygirl ????

A post shared by Regine Tolentino Maristela (@reginetolentino) on

Regine called her third daughter, Rosie Rignee, a “miracle” since Regine had her at 41 years old and since the baby survived pneumonia and high fever, which the baby had after delivery.

Meanwhile, pop star Katy Perry was surprised by fiancé Orlando Bloom with a bundle of flowers the Hollywood hunk picked from the garden.

“Where did you get those?” Katy told Orlando in a video posted on her Instagram stories.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” Orlando said as he showed Katy the flowers.

“You picked them out for me and you arranged them for me?” Katy said.

“Pretty much!” said Orlando.

“They’re gorgeous!” exclaimed Katy.

“I’m not quite finished yet,” the “Pirates of the Caribbean” told his fiancée, who can be seen in an Instagram post wearing a mommy Dumbo costume to promote “American Idol’s” top 7 and Disney Singalong episode.

"When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you’re in for it #happymothersdaytome," she said in another post.

Likewise, actress Assunta De Rossi, who is expecting her first baby with politician Jules Ledesma after being married for over 16 years, posted her “tribute to mothers” on Instagram.

“To the moms who are still with us, may you continue to be our guide. To the moms who are now in heaven, may you continue to watch over us,” she said.

She also assured those wanting to become moms that they, too, can be blessed with their own bundle of joy.

“To all mamas-to-be, a huge congratulations. To those who are still waiting, He is listening #happymothersday.”

