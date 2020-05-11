MOVIES
Nadine Lustre and James Reid
Nadine Lustre via Instagram, screenshot
Nadine Lustre posts sweet #JaDine photo for James Reid's birthday
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 11, 2020 - 3:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre posted a low-key birthday greeting for former boyfriend James Reid. 

In her Instagram account, Nadine posted a photo of her and James on a mountain together. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

????

A post shared by ???? ???? (@nadine) on

She only captioned the post with a "seedling" emoji and tagged James.

Fans believed that the photo was taken in Mt. Ulap last January, when Nadine and James hiked the mountain with their friends. The same picture can still be seen on James' Instagram account.

The couple publicly admitted that they chose to breakup in a statement released on ABS-CBN's "Tonight With Boy Abunda" last January.

"After quiet and mature conversations, we decided to focus on ourselves not only for our careers but more for our personal growth as we are still young and we want to achieve as much as we can," they said in a joint statement. 

Today, James' birthday, the hashtags #James27REIDyYears, Nadine and #JaDine became top-trending Twitter topics as fans continue to reminisce the former couple's romance.

