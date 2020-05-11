Angel Locsin greets ex-boyfriend Miko Sotto on his birthday

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin took a moment to greet former boyfriend Miko Sotto on his birthday yesterday.

In her Instagram story, Angel posted a photo of Miko's grave.

Angel Locsin via Instagram, screenshot

"Happy birthday, Miko! RIP," the actress captioned the photo.

Miko, who died in 2003 after falling from a high-rise condominium, would have turned 37 on May 10.

Over the years, Angel always paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend, saying in an interview that Miko's passing was the saddest day of her life.

Angel and Miko were reportedly dating for already six months when the tragedy happened.

Angel is now engaged to film producer Neil Arce.

