MamaSwift: Neri Naig reacts to being called Taylor Swift lookalike

MANILA, Philippines — Entrepreneur and former actress Neri Naig-Miranda is flattered whenever her followers would comment "You look like Taylor Swift" on her Instagram pictures.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during a Quaker Oats press conference before the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), Neri disclosed that people have been telling her that she resembles the American pop star way back when Taylor penned and released her signature song "Love Story" in 2008.

“Sobrang grateful ako. Nakaka-proud kasi di ba, ang ganda nya?” Neri said.

Yesterday, Neri marked Mother's Day with a teleconference with husband and Parokya Ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda and celebrity couple Robin and Mariel Padilla.

On Instagram, Chito greeted Neri by accompanying their son Miggy's "You are the best mom" letter with a sunflower he picked from Neri's garden.

"Every night, tuwing nagdadasal tayo, alam mo kung gaano ako nagpapasalamat kay Lord na pinagsama nya tayo. Sobrang swerte namin ni Miggy sayo. Basta kasama ka namin, kahit nasan man tayo, feeling namin, we are home. Kaya madalas ka namin maipit ni Miggy sa yakap sandwich kasi it makes us feel safe and warm. Happy Mother's Day, asawa ko! We love you!" Chito said.

Chito promised to replace the flower when he got to plant his own flowers.

"Sana nagustuhan mo yung sunflower na nahanap ko sa garden mo hehe! Dibale...magtatanim ako pagating ng sunflower seeds ko from Lazada."

Taylor, meanwhile, greeted her mom by sharing some fond memories with her.

"My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories - from when I was 10 months old in this video from October 1990 to now talking every day on the phone. Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyyyyy goodness I love you Mom. Happy Mother’s Day," she said.

The 10-time Grammy winner also consoled those separated from their moms on Mother's Day because of the global lockdowns imposed due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

"PS for those of you who are separated from your loved ones or struggling with this day, my heart is with you," she said.