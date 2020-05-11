Angelica Panganiban, JM de Guzman reunite in new film 'Love Lockdown'

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — iWant turns up the heat this summer season with romances featuring the pairings of Lovi Poe and Zanjoe Marudo, Mylene Dizon and Kit Thompson, and an ensemble movie led by Angelica Panganiban and JM De Guzman that will stream for free this May.

Lovi and Zanjoe pair up for the first time and play two wandering soulds finding love in a romantic city in the original movie “Malaya,” shot in Italy and directed by “Glorious” director Concepcion Makatuno. It streams on iWant on May 28.

Mylene and Kit also push the boundaries of their May-December love affair in their acclaimed 2019 Cinemalaya entry “Belle Doleur,” which arrives on May 20. Here, Mylene plays a self-made woman in her late 40s, who falls in love with younger antique collector named Josh (Kit) and discovers that there are no limits to life’s beginnings.

Angelica Panganiban, JM de Guzman, Jake Cuenca, Arjo Atayde, Sue Ramirez, and Kylie Verzosa have sent the internet abuzz after a teaser for an upcoming iWant project called "Love Lockdown" was released on social media.

In a photo released by Dreamscape Entertainment, the Kapamilya stars are shown joining a video conference with each other with the caption “Zoom meeting in progress.”

While netizens are speculating whether the project is a movie or a series, a bigger question posed by some is how the project will be shot amid the quarantine. Fans are also left wondering if the project title has anything to do with the lockdown.

“Love Lockdown” will serve as the reunion project of “That Thing Called Tadhana” lead stars Angelica and JM, “Los Bastardos” co-stars and real-life partners Jake and Kylie, and the “Hanggang Saan” on-screen duo of Arjo and Sue tagged as ArSue.

