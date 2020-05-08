MOVIES
MUSIC
Sylvia Sanchez and children Arjo and Ria Atayde at their home during the enhanced community quarantine.
Sylvia Sanchez via Instagram, screenshot
Mother’s Day 2020: Sylvia Sanchez shares hardship of having COVID-19 as a mom
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 8, 2020 - 12:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) survivor Sylvia Sanchez recently shared photos more than a month after she and husband Art Atayde battled the disease.

In her Instagram account, Sylvia praised and thanked God now that she and Art can hug, kiss, play and eat together with their kids.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Praise and thank you GOD?????????? After 1 month & 9 days, we can now hug, kiss, play, and eat together wd our kids. Tandang tanda ko yong pakiramdam ko na di namin pwedeng malapitan, mayakap o mahalikan ang mga anak namin. Ang lungkot! Napakalungkot???? Bilang isang ina, araw araw dinudurog puso ko pag naiisip ko na posible naming nahawa mga anak namin. Yan ang pinaka kinakatakutan ko habang nakikipaglaban kami mag asawa sa COVID ???? yan ang pinagdarasal ko araw araw sa hospital bed ko na sana wag mangyari. But today I am grateful to GOD that He heard and answered our prayers. My husband and I are now okay and reunited with our children. Finally, nayakap na namin mga anak namin kaninang lunch. Yahoooo!!! Ang sarap sarap ng pakiramdam!! Ang saya, saya ?????????????????? Thank you to our family, friends, ABSCBN family, Beautederm family, Sylvianians, Rialistic, Arjo’s angels, ArmaineLovers, team atayde and to all the fans and everyone who prayed for our recovery. But most of all, thank you to all the frontliners that took care of us and to those who continue to fight for everyone. It was not an easy fight but we won because of your unending prayers and love. And with the Grace and Love of GOD???? Ngayon, haharapin namin ang buhay ulit nang magkakasama. At patuloy kong pinagdarasal na matapos na ang virus na to ???? In JESUS name ???????????? #blessed #priceless #family #happiness #mygreatestloves #healtheworldLORD #thankuLORD Happy afternoon??????????????????????????????

A post shared by Jojo Atayde (@sylviasanchez_a) on

“Praise and thank you GOD. After 1 month & 9 days, we can now hug, kiss, play, and eat together wd our kids,” she said.

She recalled the days when they cannot even go near their children.

“Tandang tanda ko yong pakiramdam ko na di namin pwedeng malapitan, mayakap o mahalikan ang mga anak namin. Ang lungkot! Napakalungkot,” she said.

“Bilang isang ina, araw araw dinudurog puso ko pag naiisip ko na posible naming nahawa mga anak namin. Yan ang pinaka kinakatakutan ko habang nakikipaglaban kami mag asawa sa COVID yan ang pinagdarasal ko araw araw sa hospital bed ko na sana wag mangyari,” she added.

On May 10, Sylvia will be celebrating Mother's Day COVID-19-free. 

She thanked all her friends, family and colleagues for the support in their battle against the illness.

“But today I am grateful to GOD that He heard and answered our prayers. My husband and I are now okay and reunited with our children. Finally, nayakap na namin mga anak namin kaninang lunch. Yahoooo!!! Ang sarap sarap ng pakiramdam!!” she said.

“Ang saya, saya. Thank you to our family, friends, ABSCBN family, Beautederm family, Sylvianians, Rialistic, Arjo’s angels, ArmaineLovers, team atayde and to all the fans and everyone who prayed for our recovery. But most of all, thank you to all the frontliners that took care of us and to those who continue to fight for everyone. It was not an easy fight but we won because of your unending prayers and love. And with the Grace and Love of GOD,” she added.

She said her family will continue to pray for the virus to be finally gone.

“Ngayon, haharapin namin ang buhay ulit nang magkakasama. At patuloy kong pinagdarasal na matapos na ang virus na to In JESUS name,” she said.  

After she was blessed to be healed, Sylvia gives back by recently joining an online discussion together with fellow COVID-19 survivor Iza Calzado and other actresses Angeli Bayani, Jodi Sta. Maria and Meryll Soriano, in support of #ExtendTheLove, a donation drive for the benefit of film workers who lost their jobs due to the ongoing enhanced community quarantine.

As of today, the benefit has raised close to P200,000, with Sylvia’s son, Arjo Atayde, scheduled to do the teleconference tonight with fellow actors Jason Abalos, Gerald Anderson, Enchong Dee, Martin del Rosario and Sid Lucero. Like Sylvia and the others, Arjo and the actors will talk about their craft while encouraging viewers to donate for the cause.

MOTHER'S DAY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Assunta De Rossi, Jules Ledesma expecting first baby 16 years after marriage
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Assunta de Rossi will be celebrating her very first Mother's Day on May 10.
Entertainment
fbfb
Karlo Duterte's frontliner mom recovers from COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Gel said that she was afraid for her son during that time, worrying what if she gets worse, Karlo won’t see her&nb...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Legends only' Nora, Vilma, Maricel, Sharon confront ABS-CBN shutdown issue
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“Superstar” Nora Aunor, “Star for all Seasons” Vilma Santos, “Diamond Star” Maricel Soriano...
Entertainment
fbfb
Madonna, stars join scientists' call for world not to 'go back to normal'
1 day ago
A host of celebrities and scientists including Madonna, Robert de Niro and a clutch of Nobel Prize winners have called for...
Entertainment
fbfb
Prince Harry, Meghan mark Archie's first birthday with book reading for COVID-19 benefit
1 day ago
Archie, son of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, marked his first birthday...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
Madonna says she has had COVID-19
By Fiachra Gibbons | 4 hours ago
Madonna made a large donation to a fund organised by the EU to find a vaccine for COVID-19, European Commission president...
Entertainment
fbfb
14 hours ago
Kisses gets a car as birthday gift
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
n her birthdays since she joined showbiz in 2016, Kisses Delavin has never made any wish except to pray for not only her happiness...
Entertainment
fbfb
20 hours ago
Michael Bublé gifts Pinay caretaker a 'Home'
By Ratziel San Juan | 20 hours ago
The Canadian singer rewarded the lucky Filipina, who stood by his grandfather’s side for eight years, with a picturesque,...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Anne Curtis says goodbye to legendary director Peque Gallaga
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Upon learning that the director passed away, Anne quickly posted a tribute for him.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Mission Possible: Tom Cruise to film in space
1 day ago
Tom Cruise will film his next Hollywood blockbuster on location -- 250 miles up in the air and orbiting the Earth once every...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with