Mother’s Day 2020: Sylvia Sanchez shares hardship of having COVID-19 as a mom

MANILA, Philippines — Novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) survivor Sylvia Sanchez recently shared photos more than a month after she and husband Art Atayde battled the disease.

In her Instagram account, Sylvia praised and thanked God now that she and Art can hug, kiss, play and eat together with their kids.

“Praise and thank you GOD. After 1 month & 9 days, we can now hug, kiss, play, and eat together wd our kids,” she said.

She recalled the days when they cannot even go near their children.

“Tandang tanda ko yong pakiramdam ko na di namin pwedeng malapitan, mayakap o mahalikan ang mga anak namin. Ang lungkot! Napakalungkot,” she said.

“Bilang isang ina, araw araw dinudurog puso ko pag naiisip ko na posible naming nahawa mga anak namin. Yan ang pinaka kinakatakutan ko habang nakikipaglaban kami mag asawa sa COVID yan ang pinagdarasal ko araw araw sa hospital bed ko na sana wag mangyari,” she added.

On May 10, Sylvia will be celebrating Mother's Day COVID-19-free.

She thanked all her friends, family and colleagues for the support in their battle against the illness.

“But today I am grateful to GOD that He heard and answered our prayers. My husband and I are now okay and reunited with our children. Finally, nayakap na namin mga anak namin kaninang lunch. Yahoooo!!! Ang sarap sarap ng pakiramdam!!” she said.

“Ang saya, saya. Thank you to our family, friends, ABSCBN family, Beautederm family, Sylvianians, Rialistic, Arjo’s angels, ArmaineLovers, team atayde and to all the fans and everyone who prayed for our recovery. But most of all, thank you to all the frontliners that took care of us and to those who continue to fight for everyone. It was not an easy fight but we won because of your unending prayers and love. And with the Grace and Love of GOD,” she added.

She said her family will continue to pray for the virus to be finally gone.

“Ngayon, haharapin namin ang buhay ulit nang magkakasama. At patuloy kong pinagdarasal na matapos na ang virus na to In JESUS name,” she said.

After she was blessed to be healed, Sylvia gives back by recently joining an online discussion together with fellow COVID-19 survivor Iza Calzado and other actresses Angeli Bayani, Jodi Sta. Maria and Meryll Soriano, in support of #ExtendTheLove, a donation drive for the benefit of film workers who lost their jobs due to the ongoing enhanced community quarantine.

As of today, the benefit has raised close to P200,000, with Sylvia’s son, Arjo Atayde, scheduled to do the teleconference tonight with fellow actors Jason Abalos, Gerald Anderson, Enchong Dee, Martin del Rosario and Sid Lucero. Like Sylvia and the others, Arjo and the actors will talk about their craft while encouraging viewers to donate for the cause.