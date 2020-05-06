MOVIES
MUSIC
Regine Velasquez’s new release is a cover of a hit song by The Juans from three years ago. Istorya is a composition by the band’s frontman Carl Guevarra. It is a rock ballad filled with the most dramatic hugot lines.
Regine Velasquez-Alcasid's Instagram
Regine gets a No. 1 Istorya
SOUNDS FAMILIAR - Baby A. Gil (The Philippine Star) - May 6, 2020 - 12:00am

It has been a while since I last checked the hit lists. It just seemed so frivolous thinking of big selling songs during this time of COVID-19. But then, music has turned out to be such an important factor for mankind’s resilience during these difficult times.

Music is entertainment. It is something to while away the time with, a pleasurable hobby that makes the lockdown bearable. Truth to tell, music lovers are so spoiled these days. They get almost everything from the web. Think Ryan Cayabyab in a daily Musikahan, an all-star cast Stephen Sondheim concert, an entire Ben&Ben gig, the entirety of Ang Huling El Bimbo and many more.

YouTube has all those and many more. When I say more, I mean the music videos with which the site began its existence some years ago. You want to watch a video of a particular song? You go to YouTube. And how nice it was to go and check YouTube’s daily hit list last Friday, May 1, and find that the No. 1 tune is Istorya by Regine Velasquez-Alcasid. Wow! The Songbird has a new hit.

The song is a cover of a hit song by The Juans from three years ago. It is a composition by the band’s frontman Carl Guevarra. It is a rock ballad filled with the most dramatic hugot lines. It is not really the kind of new recording one would expect nowadays. But amidst the deluge of new music that seeks to inspire listeners into battle against the virus, Regine heard the hurting cry of the broken-hearted and brought out Istorya.

“Sa istorya na tumatakbo sa aking isipan/ Ikaw ay nariyan at kasama mo akong nangangarap/ na balang araw ay aabutin mga bituin habang pasan kita/ buong mundo’y aangkinin para sa ‘ting dalawa/ Hinding-hindi ka bibitiw kahit sa’n magpunta/ Pero ngayon/ Nasa’n na/ nasa’n na/ Sabi mo hindi ka bibitiw / Pero nasa’n na...”

Regine has always had this knack for taking old songs and then recording cover versions that become extraordinarily successful. She totally makes them her own that people most of the time forget that those songs had already been recorded by other artists.

There were Narito Ako that was first recorded by Maricris Bermont and On the Wings of Love by Jeffrey Osborne early in her career. Then there were also Tuwing Umuulan at Kapiling Ka by Basil Valdez and Araw-Gabi that was first sung by Nonoy Zuniga.

It is obvious that although she is considered a pop/MOR artist, Regine has not spared the rock bands from her poaching. She used her pipes to great advantage in I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing by Aerosmith. A recent example was Tadhana, originally by Up Dharma Down. Many doubtless remember her Harana from Rivermaya. And now here is her latest, Istorya by The Juans.

It was Regine who personally decided to include Istorya in her concert repertoire. She heard The Juans sing it. She liked it and so she sang it. Her fans absolutely loved her rendition. So did top Viva honcho Vic del Rosario, who urged her to do the studio recording. And so, the song marked Regine’s return to Viva four years after her monumental 30th year in show business celebration. The event included the release of the three-disc set R.30 album and the R.30 sold-out two-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Regine turned 50 years old last April 22. She has been singing professionally for 35 years. That may seem like a long time but nothing has changed about her commitment to singing. She may digress for a while with a movie or a TV show but she always goes back to singing.

And mind you, the much-loved Songbird lets no cobwebs linger on her choice of songs. Regine always has something current in her song list. That was how Istorya came about. Now, would you believe that at present the tune she has set her heart on is Sino from the Grandma album by Unique. She must be preparing for her next No. 1.

REGINE VELASQUEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Assunta De Rossi, Jules Ledesma expecting first baby 16 years after marriage
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Actress Assunta de Rossi will be celebrating her very first Mother's Day on May 10.
Entertainment
fbfb
Ellen Adarna breaks silence on cases filed by her alleged 'paparazzi'
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Model and actress Ellen Adarna was asked by a fan about the cybercrime and child abuse complaints filed against her in 2...
Entertainment
fbfb
Willie Revillame's 'Wowowin' wages war vs scammers
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
GMA game show "Wowowin" warned the public against scammers who are using the program to take advantage of people during...
Entertainment
fbfb
Karlo Duterte's frontliner mom recovers from COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
Gel said that she was afraid for her son during that time, worrying what if she gets worse, Karlo won’t see her&nb...
Entertainment
fbfb
AlDub fans rejoice 'Kalyeserye' comeback
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Kalyeserye," the “Eat Bulaga” segment that launched the love team of Maine Mendoza and Alden Richards, is...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
Set to give birth in July within days (or hours!) of each other are Iya Villania middle of the month to her and husband Drew...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Noli de Castro: 'Tayo ang ABS-CBN'
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
Longtime ABS-CBN anchor Noli de Castro signed off the Tuesday evening broadcast of "TV Patrol" by recapping the broadcast...
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
ABS-CBN answers NTC's cease and desist order
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
ABS-CBN has released a statement after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued a cease and desist order against...
Entertainment
fbfb
7 hours ago
'Not just for mom': Grace Poe condemns NTC's order for ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Senator Grace Poe was among the many that felt bad upon learning that the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
13 hours ago
Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla wedding? KathNiel friend speaks up
By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
In an interview with Kathryn in “Magandang Buhay” recently, she admitted that she and Daniel always wanted a beach...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with