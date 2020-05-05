MOVIES
Willie Revillame's 'Wowowin' wages war vs scammers
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 5, 2020 - 5:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — GMA game show "Wowowin" warned the public against scammers who are using the program to take advantage of people during the ongoing enhanced and general community quarantines. 

It also said that they will file a case against the person or people behind fake social media accounts that are using WIllie Revillame's program to scam the public.

Itigil n'yo na ang paggamit sa pangalan ni Willie Revillame at ng 'Wowowin' para lang manloko!

Posted by Wowowin on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

“Masugid na hinahanap ng aming team ang pekeng pages na ito. At kung mapatunayan na ginagamit ang programa o si Kuya Wil upang makapanloko, agad-agad namin kayong sasampahan ng kaukulang kaso,” 'Wowowin' said in a statement.

The program also reminded the public who wanted to join "Tutok To Win" to just send a private message on the official Facebook page of "Wowowin."

Paalala, mga Kapuso! Hindi namin pipiliin ang mga contestant na nagpapadala ng kanilang pangalan at numero sa comments...

Posted by Wowowin on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Revillame recently launched his online game show “Tutok To Win,” which aims to help Filipinos financially in the middle of the enhanced community quarantine due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

