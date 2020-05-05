Karlo Duterte's frontliner mom recovers from COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Karlo Duterte's mom, head nurse of a hospital in the United Kingdom, has recovered from the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

According to a GMA "24 Oras" report, Gel Duterte said she experienced nausea, headache and fever.

“There was one day po when I was at work when I spiked to a temperature of 39 degrees. I was lethargic, I was having rigors, I was feeling nauseous, I had a headache,” she said.

“When I found out that I was COVID-positive, I did not tell my son straight away. I told my siblings first. It took me, I think, about three days before I told Karlo,” she added.

Gel said that she was afraid for her son during that time, worrying what if she gets worse, Karlo won’t see her again.

“I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t even move, I couldn’t even get out of bed because I was that weak, I was that frail. All I could think of during that time was my son. What if something happens to me? What if I get worse? He won’t see me and that would be the worst thing,” she said.

For his part, Karlo said he was shocked upon learning his mom’s condition.

“I was shocked. ‘Yung tipong hindi ako makapaniwala. Agad agad ang ginawa ko is minessage ko si mama. Ang dami kong tinanong… Ultimately, I just said, ‘Ma, it’s okay. Alam kong matapang ka, alam kong strong ka, and alam kong kayang kaya mo ‘yan'," he shared.

“Alam kong workaholic si mama. Alam kong kahit isang araw lang pagkatapos niyang gumaling, magtatrabaho siya kaagad. Sobrang saludo ako sa mama ko,” he added.

It can be recalled that in a 2017 guesting in "Wowowin," the game show's host, Willie Revillame, asked Karlo how he is related to Pres. Rodrigo Duterte. Karlo said he is the Philippine president's distant relative.