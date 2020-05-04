WATCH: Ryan Cayabyab marks birthday with new song amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — For his 66th birthday, National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab wrote a new song to give hope amid the current novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Titled “Kapit Lahat,” the music video of the song is now uploaded on Ryan Cayabyab Singers' YouTube channel.

“Composed by Ryan Cayabyab and premiered in time for his 66th birthday on May 4, Kapit Lahat is a song that wishes to remind us that despite our current situation, we can get through this challenge together,” the video's description said.

“We hope it reassures someone today!”

Cayabyab is also a part of the music video wherein he gives a message of hope.

“Huwag na huwag kang aalpas, malayo ma'y huwag kakalas, sabay sabay nating sugurin ang ating hinaharap, ipunin natin ang lakas sabay-sabay angkas-angkas, masusugpo, malulutas, may mabuting magaganap, pagkat ang lahat ng laban mo aakuin ko, sumpa ko ay hindi ka iiwan,” he said in the song.

The song is also part of a special titled “Bayanihan, Musikahan,” which aired on ABS-CBN last Sunday.

