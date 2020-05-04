MOVIES
Blackpink's 'Kill This Love' was the no. 1 K-Pop track on Spotify in the Philippines during the period January 2014 to January 2020.
Spotify/Released
Pinoy 'Blinks' excited for Blackpink's June comeback
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 4, 2020 - 1:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Korean pop group Blackpink is set to release their new music in June.

Starnews reported that the all-girl group finished their recording for their new album and is set to shoot their new music video this May.

YG Entertainment, Blackpink’s label, confirmed the news, saying the date of the release has been finalized.  

“BLACKPINK is scheduled to make a June comeback. Once the exact date has been finalized, we will officially share the news with fans first. Thank you,” YG Entertainment said in a statement.

Filipino “Blinks” are excited for the comeback as the group has been a trending Twitter topic in the Philippines today with over 186,000 tweets.

Blackpink debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment, the same record label that produced K-pop powerhouses Big Bang and 2NE1.

RELATED: Blackpink goes Gaga: K-pop group featured in Mother Monster's new album

