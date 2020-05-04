Pinoy 'Blinks' excited for Blackpink's June comeback

MANILA, Philippines — Korean pop group Blackpink is set to release their new music in June.
Starnews reported that the all-girl group finished their recording for their new album and is set to shoot their new music video this May.
BLACKPINK COMEBACK announcement article on Weibo is going viral. ????#BLACKPINKCOMEBACK#BLACKPINKISCOMING #JUNE_IS_FOR_BLACKPINK @ygofficialblink pic.twitter.com/JRgV6d2bjy— BLACKPINK STATS ? (@BLACKPINKSTATS5) May 4, 2020
YG Entertainment, Blackpink’s label, confirmed the news, saying the date of the release has been finalized.
“BLACKPINK is scheduled to make a June comeback. Once the exact date has been finalized, we will officially share the news with fans first. Thank you,” YG Entertainment said in a statement.
Filipino “Blinks” are excited for the comeback as the group has been a trending Twitter topic in the Philippines today with over 186,000 tweets.
Blackpink debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment, the same record label that produced K-pop powerhouses Big Bang and 2NE1.
