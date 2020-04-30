MOVIES
MUSIC
Jacque Esteven joined her sisters Rochelle Pangilinan, Jopay Paguia, Weng Ibarra, Izzy Trazona, Evette Pabalan and Monic Icban for the first time in 13 years during the continuation of the SexBomb Girls reunion posted Apr. 29, 2020.
The Solinaps via YouTube, screengrab
SexBomb reunion: COVID-19 survivor frontliner recalls near-death experience
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 30, 2020 - 1:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former SexBomb member Jacque Esteves has joined the chat!

The girl group member-turned medical frontliner joined her sisters Rochelle Pangilinan, Jopay Paguia, Weng Ibarra, Izzy Trazona, Evette Pabalan and Monic Icban for the first time in 13 years during the continuation of the SexBomb Girls reunion posted yesterday.

The nostalgia “bomb” of a reunion is a rare silver lining during the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, with the girls recounting their favorite moments and even performing the hit song “Daisy Siete” from their titular television series.

It was only fitting that Jacque, now a nurse in California, revealed her battle with the coronavirus which she contracted while on duty.

“Ipapakilala ko na sa inyo ang isa sa SexBomb na sana naaalala niyo pa siya... isang COVID survivor at gusto niyang i-share sa atin 'yung naranasan niya and at least may matutunan din tayo sa kanya,” Rochelle introduced Jacque during the video conversation, posted on her YouTube channel The Solinaps.

(I will now introduce you to a SexBomb member, hopefully you remember her...she’s a COVID-19 survivor and she wants to share her experience and at least we can learn something from her.)

The online exchange quickly turned emotional as Jacque explained that she is unsure how she got infected exactly.

“Mahirap talagang, parang feeling ko nung isang gabi parang mamamatay na ko kasi 'yung lungs ko parang nag-fill up na siguro ng mga phlegm,” she confessed.

(It’s truly difficult, I thought the other night that I was going to die because my lungs were filling up with probably phlegm.)

“Kung anu-ano ang ginagawa ko. Alam niyo 'yung mga sinasabi nila na home remedies, lalagyan mo ng blow dryer 'yung mukha mo, lahat ginawa ko na 'yun kasi parang takot na takot ako na, you know, mamatay.”

(I desperately tried everything. You know the home remedies, like using a blow dryer on your face, I did all of that because I was really frightened that I would, you know, die.)

The former singer said that she had to recover under quarantine since the hospital told her that only critical COVID-19 patients would be accommodated.

"Ang sinasabi ng doctor, pag hindi critical... hindi talaga 'yung may shortness of breath na bongga, hindi na kailangan kasi mas delikado kung pabalik-balik ako sa hospital, baka lalo ko pang makuha 'yung mas malakas na [sakit]."

(The doctor said that if it’s not a critical case... without the shortness of breath that’s severe, it’s not necessary to return to the hospital since the back-and-forth trip could expose me to the more grave illness.)

Symptoms Jacque experienced were mild fever, cough and most prominently body aches in her chest and upper back — which she treated with pain medication.

She was unable to see her family during the first three weeks under isolation but was allowed by her physician to interact with them minimally while wearing a face mask by the fourth week.

With Jacque having risked her life to help other patients and Rochelle and the other girls soliciting donations for frontliners, it's safe to say that SexBomb not only saved our childhood but our future as well!

EVETTE PABALAN IZZY TRAZONA JACQUE ESTEVES JOPAY PAGUIA MONIC ICBAN ROCHELLE PANGILINAN SEXBOMB SEXBOMB GIRLS WENG IBARRA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Big bossing' Vic Sotto jokes back at son Vico in birthday exchange
By Ratziel San Juan | 21 hours ago
The father and son quickly caught up with a brief exchange, but not without throwing a few punchlines here and there.
Entertainment
fbfb
Bea Alonzo: Sarah Geronimo was John Lloyd Cruz’s 'great love'
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Among the highlights of the trending Instagram chat between love team partners Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz last Monday...
Entertainment
fbfb
John Lloyd Cruz introduces son to Bea Alonzo
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
On-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz introduced his son with actress Ellen Adarna, Elias, to love team partner Bea...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pi' star Irrfan Khan dies at 53
By Udita Jhunjhunwala | 22 hours ago
During the press promotions for their film "Inferno" in 2016, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks reportedly described Khan as "the...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Story of my life': The irony in Marian Rivera's spaghetti for COVID-19 frontliners
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
Apparently, spaghetti, along with fellow crowd-favorite merienda pancit, are dreaded symbols among hospital circles that represent...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
15 hours ago
My realization during the lockdown: ‘Do not be afraid’
By Boy Abunda | 15 hours ago
I deal with the crisis by fervently praying to God and surrendering everything to Him. I radically accept that COVID-19 is...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
COVID-19 survivor Christopher de Leon donates plasma
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Christopher de Leon is now helping save lives offscreen by donating much-needed blood plasma that would benefit critical patients...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
To cut or not to cut
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Almost two months on lockdown and everybody is faced with a little problem — that is, to cut or not to cut your hair...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Kapuso stars bare quarantine cravings & wishes
By Angel Javier Cruz | 1 day ago
For sure, this quarantine has brought about a mix of emotions among all of us.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Ben&Ben releases another personal song with universal theme
By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
The band Ben&Ben has already made major scores with a series of chart-busting singles.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with