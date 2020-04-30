SexBomb reunion: COVID-19 survivor frontliner recalls near-death experience

MANILA, Philippines — Former SexBomb member Jacque Esteves has joined the chat!

The girl group member-turned medical frontliner joined her sisters Rochelle Pangilinan, Jopay Paguia, Weng Ibarra, Izzy Trazona, Evette Pabalan and Monic Icban for the first time in 13 years during the continuation of the SexBomb Girls reunion posted yesterday.

The nostalgia “bomb” of a reunion is a rare silver lining during the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, with the girls recounting their favorite moments and even performing the hit song “Daisy Siete” from their titular television series.

It was only fitting that Jacque, now a nurse in California, revealed her battle with the coronavirus which she contracted while on duty.

“Ipapakilala ko na sa inyo ang isa sa SexBomb na sana naaalala niyo pa siya... isang COVID survivor at gusto niyang i-share sa atin 'yung naranasan niya and at least may matutunan din tayo sa kanya,” Rochelle introduced Jacque during the video conversation, posted on her YouTube channel The Solinaps.

(I will now introduce you to a SexBomb member, hopefully you remember her...she’s a COVID-19 survivor and she wants to share her experience and at least we can learn something from her.)

The online exchange quickly turned emotional as Jacque explained that she is unsure how she got infected exactly.

“Mahirap talagang, parang feeling ko nung isang gabi parang mamamatay na ko kasi 'yung lungs ko parang nag-fill up na siguro ng mga phlegm,” she confessed.

(It’s truly difficult, I thought the other night that I was going to die because my lungs were filling up with probably phlegm.)

“Kung anu-ano ang ginagawa ko. Alam niyo 'yung mga sinasabi nila na home remedies, lalagyan mo ng blow dryer 'yung mukha mo, lahat ginawa ko na 'yun kasi parang takot na takot ako na, you know, mamatay.”

(I desperately tried everything. You know the home remedies, like using a blow dryer on your face, I did all of that because I was really frightened that I would, you know, die.)

The former singer said that she had to recover under quarantine since the hospital told her that only critical COVID-19 patients would be accommodated.

"Ang sinasabi ng doctor, pag hindi critical... hindi talaga 'yung may shortness of breath na bongga, hindi na kailangan kasi mas delikado kung pabalik-balik ako sa hospital, baka lalo ko pang makuha 'yung mas malakas na [sakit]."

(The doctor said that if it’s not a critical case... without the shortness of breath that’s severe, it’s not necessary to return to the hospital since the back-and-forth trip could expose me to the more grave illness.)

Symptoms Jacque experienced were mild fever, cough and most prominently body aches in her chest and upper back — which she treated with pain medication.

She was unable to see her family during the first three weeks under isolation but was allowed by her physician to interact with them minimally while wearing a face mask by the fourth week.



With Jacque having risked her life to help other patients and Rochelle and the other girls soliciting donations for frontliners, it's safe to say that SexBomb not only saved our childhood but our future as well!