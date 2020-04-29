Kapuso stars bare quarantine cravings & wishes

For sure, this quarantine has brought about a mix of emotions among all of us. The plight of our country against the lethal health threat COVID-19 continues to this day and now halfway through the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), we wonder what’s in it for us once we step back outdoors.

The pandemic is greatly affecting many industries around the world including show business, with tapings and airing of live shows suspended to avoid mass gatherings and prevent the further spread of the virus.

Despite this, it’s still important to be hopeful that it will be over sooner than later. In this light, multi-talented actor Gabby Concepcion, Kapuso couple Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado, and Love of my Life stars Carla Abellana, Rhian Ramos, Mikael Daez and Tom Rodriguez shared what would be their “firsts” once the lockdown gets lifted.

What’s the first thing you would eat after this quarantine and why?

Gabby: Durian. I miss the smell and taste. Wala sa Luzon nito. Sa Davao lang.

Dennis: I would go to the nearest Shake Shack and get a juicy Smoke Stack burger with cheese fries.

Jennylyn: It’s a treat for me to sit down in a restaurant para kumain ng steak.

Carla: Donuts! Because I’ve been craving them during this lockdown.

Rhian: I’m dying for good Chinese food because I can’t find chives anywhere.

Mikael: ‘Yung kinakain ko sa quarantine ‘yun pa rin naman ang kinakain ko. Medyo healthy ako kumain sa bahay: Chicken breast and rice. Siguro maraming kape. Magkakape ako with my friends.

Tom: Babalik ulit ako sa organic na diet ko. Since naubos na ‘yung mga na-grocery ko na mga pagkaing walang preservatives noong nag-umpisa pa lang ang quarantine. Nakakatulong po kasi sa Atopic Dermatitis at allergies ko ang pagkain ng walang masyadong halong preservatives.

What’s the first place you would visit after the quarantine?

Gabby: Manila. I want to see Roxas Blvd. Very clear daw ang sky. Wala kasing pollution. Kitang-kita ang cross ng Bataan for the first time.

Dennis: I’ll probably go to the cat cafe, bring all the cats there, get coffee then chill.

Jennylyn: Definitely Litterbucks and Fit and Form. Because of the virus, we had to close our stores, although pwede naman ‘yung coffee and cookies na ma-deliver, we decided na wala na lang muna for the safety of my employees. Ayoko din silang ma-hassle pa.

Carla: Either my mom’s or my sister’s house.

Rhian: I’d like to go to a workout class, because working out at home isn’t as competitive. I don’t have that kind of discipline to push myself hard if no one is around.

Mikael: ‘Pag pwede na talaga, pupunta ako sa favorite coffee shop ko with my friends and family and sit down and have coffee and just being able to enjoy going out.

Tom: Siguro po sa Tagaytay. Nakaka-miss ang mga puno at sariwang hangin at lamig ng panahon doon.

What’s the first item you would buy after the quarantine?

Gabby: Beer or Emperador. Bawal kasi ngayon.

Dennis: Just basic stuff, the “needs” more than the “wants.” We should all be less materialistic after this brutal wake-up call.

Jennylyn: Actually, wala naman. I’m the type of person who rarely shops, and if I do, essentials lang. So far, I have all I need.

Carla: I’m going to get my nails and eyelashes done, as well as get a massage.

Rhian: I’ve already listed down things I want from National Bookstore and True Value to help me organize my stuff.

Mikael: To be more specific, I would probably buy a cappuccino, a very yummy cappuccino.

Tom: ‘Yung mga gamot, sabon at lotion ko siguro para sa allergies ko lalo sa balat. Sa ngayon, pinalad akong nakagawa si Carla ng sabon para sa akin para maitawid ang quarantine.

Who’s the first person you would kiss and hug after the quarantine and why?

Gabby: Mga doctors and mga nurses for saving our lives.

Dennis: When this whole thing is over, the first person I would kiss and hug is Jen, why? She’s the first person that’ll probably be beside me when this thing is done and we should celebrate.

Jennylyn: Suwerte ako that my loved ones are quarantined with me. So, definitely my staff at mga ka-trabaho ko sa Descendants of the Sun.

Carla: My nieces. Because I miss them so much and they’re growing up so fast.

Rhian: My mom, ‘cause I’ve missed so many family days.

Mikael: Dahil kasama ko na palagi ang asawa ko si Megan, tanggalin na natin siya sa equation. And my answer would be that lovely hot cappuccino that I’m going to drink.

Tom: Gustong-gusto ko sanang mayakap ang pamilya ko, kaso lang lahat sila ay nasa America. Kaya kahit matapos ang quarantine, hindi ko pa rin sila mapupuntahan agad. Gayunpaman, pipilitin kong makuntento muna na nakakausap sila sa videochat at messages.

Now more than ever is the time to cling on to hope rather than fear. Much like these Kapuso stars, let us look forward to better days and do our share of helping others in ways we can.