Angel Locsin donates tents with European appliances for COVID-19 frontliners

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — While novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has led most of us to stay home, we have our unsung heroes in the hospitals, medical facilities and local municipalities who lay and risk their own lives on the line to serve others.

But when things get rough, the tough ones lend a hand to those who need it most. Beko, the Philippine subsidiary of the European home appliances brand, shows its gratitude to our frontliners by teaming up with local municipalities of Pasig, San Juan and Manila; the hardest-hit hospitals like Philippine General Hospital, San Juan De Dios Medical Center, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, and Delos Santos Medical Center; together with actress Angel Locsin’s #UniTentWeStand campaign for San Lazaro Hospital in Manila and recently to the converted mega quarantine facilities in Philippine International Convention Center, Rizal Memorial Stadium and Philippine Arena by donating washing machines, freestanding cookers and refrigerators for use during the COVID-19 crisis.

The frontliners are facing one of the world’s toughest battles and they do, too, deserve support to carry out an important duty. They do need to feel protected from the harmful viruses and bacteria. And they do need to be refreshed and energized with healthy meals. With Hygiene+ wash program technology, frontliners will get hygienically clean laundry because of the washing mashine's custom drum movements, additional rinse and spin cycles and sensitive temperature control, especially at 60 degrees cycle as approved by Allergy UK, eliminating 99% of allergens.

Meanwhile, EverFresh+ technology in the fridge ensures ideal humidity and temperature to keep fruit and vegetables crisp and fresh up to times times longer or even up to 30 days. This will help our frontliners stay healthy and keep their meals, fruits and vegetables, fresh any time they most need. More than just a function to cook food efficiently, the CookMaster capacity means it can cook loads of food in one go, especially during this situation when time is of the essence where people need a reliable cooker in preparing food for big groups of frontliners fighting the pandemic.

Helping LGUs and the private sectors is consistent with the brand's purpose to “empower new generations to live healthier."

“Frontliners are our today’s heroes and we are happy to provide refrigerators, cookers and washing machines to make the place where they are resting more convenient and homey. We are also looking at ways to continue extend our support during the war against COVID-19,” said Gürhan Günal, Country Manager.

In addition, the company is also working with RockEd Relief and Frontline Feeders PH groups that help and support the medical workers in mobilizing, allocating and providing food delivery to hospitals and ensuring the right number of people are fed at the right time.