'Show respect': Derek Ramsay calls out foreigner who allegedly violated quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay called out a news website for alleged “bad journalism” due to a recent report on an incident in a posh village in Makati City wherein a soldier allegedly mauled a foreigner.

In his Facebook account, Derek asked people to stop painting a picture of the police and soldiers as bad guys.

Bad journalism!!!!! Stop making it seem that our soldiers and policemen are always the bad guys. Shouldnt you get all the details and facts first before posting an article about the situation? Posted by Derek Ramsay on Sunday, April 26, 2020

In another post, Derek called out the foreigner in the viral video and asked the foreigner to show respect for the country’s soldiers and policemen.

Show respect to our soldiers and policemen!! Just because you are rich and live in an expensive residential area makes... Posted by Derek Ramsay on Sunday, April 26, 2020

“Show respect to our soldiers and policemen!! Just because you are rich and live in an expensive residential area makes you decent or better than everyone,” he said.

“Kuya mag bago ka na! Your arrogance doesnt help. These men and women are fighting hard for all of us so keep your mouth shut if you have nothing respectful to say,” he added.

Reports said that the Makati Police was patroling in Dasmarinas Village when they saw the foreigner’s domestic employee watering plants without a face mask. The foreigner then allegedly went outside the house to confront the officers.

