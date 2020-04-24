ABS-CBN fears franchise expiration during General community quarantine

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — In the midst of the country’s battle against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, ABS-CBN has remained steadfast in giving assistance to underprivileged Filipinos, rolling out fundraising campaigns and info drives, while its talents voluntarily help, enlighten, and comfort their fans, even as the network’s franchise will soon expire.

“The franchise of ABS-CBN will expire on May 4, and I submit that it is prudent that a hearing of the legislative franchise committee be called on the same day to expedite its resolution, especially now during the time of the COVID pandemic,” said House Deputy Minority Leader and Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate, who hailed the media company’s outreach and information dissemination efforts.

ABS-CBN’s Pantawid ng Pag-ibig program, initiated to help families whose livelihood is affected by the community quarantine, has already turned over food and other basic necessities to 17 LGUs in Metro Manila. It has also expanded to reach beneficiaries in Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal provinces.

The network has also been arming Filipinos with relevant information on how to fight the COVID-19 disease through the Ligtas Pilipinas campaign.

Kapamilya stars like Kathryn Bernardo, Mica Javier, Ivana Alawi and Iza Calzado are actively supporting the cause, promoting the importance of wearing masks using their own social media platforms.

While many are facing desolation under the community quarantine, ABS-CBN stars have continued to express their support—with live performances from their own homes, messages of comfort through the music, or donation drives to bring assistance to families suffering the most.

This month, recording artists under ABS-CBN Music hold a nightly benefit concert titled All Music: Artists At Home Sessions, introduced to continue raising funds for the Pantawid ng Pag-ibig program and also to give soothing entertainment to online viewers at the end of each day.

There are also Kapamilya artists who led projects of their own accord, such as Angel Locsin for #UniTENTWeStandPH and Bela Padilla who raised funds to buy food for informal workers. Sisters Alex and Toni Gonzaga meanwhile provided relief goods to indigent families.

Other celebrities like Bea Alonzo, Pokwang, Ejay Falcon, and Judy Ann Santos prepared meals and distributed them to front liners, while the likes of Enchong Dee, Ria Atayde, and Vice Ganda used their own earnings to purchase masks, PPEs, and other medical supplie s for health workers.

Presupposing the COVID-19 battle will persist for the next months, these public service programs of ABS-CBN and its pool of artists are indeed welcome endeavors in these trying times.

The question on whether the network deserves a new franchise seems superfluous, now more than ever, given how it has given priority to serving the public and extending help outside of its core services.

With ABS-CBN’s reach all over the Philippines and overseas via TFC, it has helped bond the nation in this time of turmoil, empowering its viewers to lend a helping hand and promoting the value of compassion along the way.

It is the Filipinos who will win big if ABS-CBN’s franchise is renewed. It is the audiences who will gain from the network’s news, entertainment, and public service projects. Its franchise renewal will ensure that the public can benefit from all these services.