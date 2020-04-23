MOVIES
Angel Locsin and Bea Alonzo (center) in a promotional material for their 2013 movie "Four Sisters and a Wedding."
Star Cinema
'Idol kita': Bea Alonzo tells birthday girl Angel Locsin
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2020 - 11:59am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin teased Bea Alonzo over the “kilig” exchange of comments between Bea and love team partner John Lloyd Cruz on Instagram.

In Bea’s Instagram account, she posted about Angel's project, "United Tent We Stand," saying how proud she is of her friend.

“So proud of this selfless person. Idol kita @therealangellocsin,” Bea wrote.

Angel commented that she also idolizes Bea, while teasing Bea with titles of her hit movies with John Lloyd.

“Mas idol kita!! One more chance na, may second chance pa! Maraming salamat, B. Love you,” Angel wrote, to which Bea replied with “labyu.”

Related: Angel Locsin marks birthday in quarantine with Darna 'surprise'

Angel’s fiancé Neil Arce also commented on Bea’s post with “Proud din ako sa selfless person na yan.”

“Yiiiiiiiiieeeehhhh,” Bea replied.

Neil replied with “muntikan na din ako mag reply sa isang post mo ng yiuiiiiieeeehhh” to which Bea replied with two laughing emojis.

Bea and John Lloyd recently brought “kilig” frenzy to their fans when John Lloyd commented on Bea’s past post on Instagram.

The love team is teaming up once again for a project set to be released this week.

They announced separately on their Instagram accounts that they will be performing a work of fiction with director Antoinette Jadaone. 

