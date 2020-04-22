Ansel Elgort takes down nude photo after raising over $200k for COVID-19 relief

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywoood actor Ansel Elgort took down his nude photo after getting a complaint from Instagram, the "Divergent" star said in his Instagram story video today.

The "The Fault In Our Stars" actor posed naked in a shower using just his hand to cover his manhood, aiming to get donations for a novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) relief effort.

"OnlyFans LINK IN BIO," he captioned the photo, referring to the subscription based website where social media influencers can monetize explicit content.

But the link posted on Ansel's bio on Instagram directed to a GoFundMe page of "Brooklyn For Life!," a project raising fund to deliver meals from participating restaurants to Brooklyn hospital frontliners.

“Get these healthcare workers and first responders some good local eats. Get some revenue flowing to local faves. Lift up community. It’s who we are,” the initiative’s page said.

American fashion designer Jeremy Scott said Ansel’s initiative is the best foil for a charity fundraiser.

“THE BEST FOIL FOR A CHARITY FUNDRAISER EVER BRAVO @ansel,” Jeremy wrote.

“Lmao I love you,” Ansel's girlfriend Violetta Komyshan said.

Twitter users also praised Ansel for his initiative.

“yeah only ansel elgort would post nudes on insta to raise money for charity,” a Twitter user posted.

“ansel elgort posting nudes and saying “onlyfans link in bio” when he has a link to this gofundme in his bio........ perhaps he is my favorite man,” another user wrote.

As of this writing, the initiative already raised $209,423, according to the GoFundMe page.

"Hey guys, I just wanna say thanks a lot! Look how much, everybody has raised a lot of money... A lot of you have given in a few hours so thanks a lot! Looks like it's worth it," Ansel told those who supported the initiative in an Instagram story.

"Unfortunately, Instagram told me to take my post down because it's nudity, so I'm gonna take it down."