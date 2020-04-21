Kapuso stars stage benefit concert for family of director who died of COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso stars paid tribute to the fallen GMA-7 director of photography Joseph Delos Reyes, who recently died due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Kapuso actors Glaiza de Castro, Julie Anne San Jose, Bianca Umali, Ice Seguerra, Betong Sumaya, Tom Rodriguez, Ruru Madrid, Manilyn Reynes, Gladys Reyes, Christopher Roxas, LJ Reyes and Chynna Ortaleza led the “Para Kay Seph” online benefit show that can be watched on GMA 7's social media pages.

Celebrity couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera also paid tribute to the director.

“Maraming salamat din sa pagkakataong ito, sa pamilya ni Kuya Joseph na naiwan, na naging parte kami ng concert na ito at sana ay tanging dasal naman ay malagpasan nila ang pagsubok na ito,” Marian said.

“Nakikiramay din po kami sa pamilyang naulila ni Kuya Joseph. Nandito po kami ngayon to honor his life at lahat ng mga nai-contribute po niya sa buhay namin,” Dingdong added.

Joseph’s projects in the Kapuso network included “Inday Will Always Love You,” “Wagas,” “Tadhana” and “Sahaya.”