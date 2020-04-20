MOVIES
Moira Dela Torre and Jason Hernandez
Moira Dela Torre shares details of 'best date ever' with husband amid Luzon lockdown
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2020 - 5:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Hernandez shared how they spent a romantic date amid the ongoing enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

In her Instagram account, Moira said she was surprised by her husband by taking her on an improvised date using her grandfather’s truck.

“Last night, Jason took me out on a date on my lolo's truck right on our driveway, with drive thru chicken joy and snacks from our parent's kitchen,” Moira wrote.

“It started with flowers and a letter for me (and my stepmom) and ended with a romcom at sunset. it was the best date night ever,” she added.

The “Malaya” singer added that losing Jason has become her greatest fear.  

“@jasonmarvinph, losing you has easily become my greatest fear. but my fear is taken away by my thankfulness that I get to spend all my days with you, whether in normalcy or quarantined, whether it be 10years or a hundred. you will always be my greatest blessing. i love you. thank you,” she said.

Jason and Moira tied the knot in a ceremony in Tagaytay last January 2019.  

