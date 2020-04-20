Kapamilya stars share quarantine realizations

By the time you read this, we would have been on lockdown for 36 days (since March 15), with 10 more days to go before it’s lifted on April 30, barring additional extensions.

Last week, I wrote about the good deeds of some Kapamilya stars and friends to help the frontliners and those adversely affected by the lockdown. Today, I’m sharing the replies of some Kapamilya stars to two questions: First, what are the first three things you’ll do when the lockdown is lifted?; and second, what are your Top 3 quarantine realizations?

COVID-19 survivor Iza Calzado is now trying to be healthy enough to donate blood plasma to critically-ill patients.

Iza Calzado tested positive for COVID-19, was hospitalized, got better, and is now recuperating at home. The first thing she’ll do when the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) ends is enjoy a meal with her friends so they can catch up. She’ll hug them (if it’s okay to do so, of course) and thank them for praying for her speedy recovery and sending their love. Second, she’ll go to The Farm in San Benito to detox from all the antibiotics she took while she was sick, and reconnect with nature. Lastly, she’ll have a nice, sumptuous meal with the doctors and nurses of Asian Hospital who took such good care of her and helped her recover.

As for realizations, Iza lists the following: Don’t push yourself too hard. Love and respect your body and it will do its best to work for you and protect you. “I am now doing my best to listen to my body so I can be stronger and healthy enough to donate as much plasma as I can to those in need,” she elaborates. “The best things in life are free! When we are put in life-and-death situations, we realize that even the simplest things like taking a shower, touching your toes, dancing and breathing can bring us enormous joy! While enjoying these simple joys, I have better appreciated interconnectedness... how humans, animals, mother nature and God (or whatever higher power you believe in) are all connected, and how we all need to love and respect each other for this world to thrive.”

Ogie Alcasid wants to see his parents and siblings immediately when the ECQ is lifted. He and his family will continue to practice social distancing and avoid large crowds. If there are three things Ogie has realized, it’s that everything we have — career, material possessions, degrees and status — all these have no value. “Only our relationship with God and how we carry out His work here on earth is what’s important. We needed this crisis, or maybe we deserved it. This pandemic has humbled me to my core but has also reaffirmed my belief that there is still a lot of good in us.”

Martin Nievera admits that he’s never prayed so hard in his life because of this crisis.

Martin Nievera wants to do a big, free concert with other artists (even if the audience has to sit six feet apart from one another) to celebrate a brand-new day. He also wants to go to the park and smell the flowers, wave at neighbors and smile at them. If travel guidelines permit, he’ll visit family members abroad whom he has been worrying so much about.

As for his realizations, Martin admits that he’s never prayed so hard in his life because of this crisis. It made him more appreciative of family that he has taken for granted, and the people he works with behind the scenes. He also realized that he could never be a doctor, frontliner or hero. “I am in awe of people who put their lives at risk for others. They are just amazing human beings! No one and no country is invincible or favored over the other. At the end of this lockdown and toward the end of this virus, we will realize we are truly one people, one world. And because of this lockdown, I learned how to sneeze in my inner arm and that I need new long-sleeve shirts. I also need four new tiles on my roof, I have too many black shirts, I have plants in my backyard, my house needs a paint job, the garbage is picked up twice a week, I learned how to clean the bathroom properly, I have too many black T-shirts and I still have clothes from the ‘80s in my closet!”

Piolo Pascual opts to stay in his vacation home in Anilao with his mom and sister.

Last but not least is Piolo Pascual, who can’t wait to go home. During the lockdown, he opted to stay in his vacation home in Anilao, Batangas with his mom and sister, while son Iñigo is with his mom. As soon as he gets home, Piolo will take a nice long bath, and sleep on his bed but not before saying a prayer. He’ll check his calendar and make adjustments where necessary so he can go back to work and get a sense of normalcy so he can reconnect immediately with the rest of the world through physical interaction and lots and lots of reunions. These are his realizations: “Life is fleeting, and family is everything. Value time and love. Now, more than ever, is the time to be kind to everyone and everything around you. This is the time to let go of all hostilities and grudges.”