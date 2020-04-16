MOVIES
Sisters Julia, Dani and Claudia Barretto
Julia Barretto via Instagram, screen grab
Barretto sisters raise over P600k to build COVID-19 emergency quarantine facility
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 16, 2020 - 2:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity siblings Julia, Dani and Claudia Barretto raised P651,000 for their Para May Bukas fundraiser aiming to build an emergency quarantine facility to help medical frontliners fighting novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

In her Instagram account, Julia announced the good news and she thanked everyone who supported the initiative.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It only takes 100 pesos to help. These are uncertain times. The fight is not over and hospitals are at full capacity. This is why I am calling 6,000 kind souls to donate 100 pesos each to reach our goal to raise ?600,000 to cover the following: ?350,000 for 1 EMERGENCY QUARANTINE FACILITY -an architecturally designed facilility that will serve as quarantine location for patients who need to be isolated. ?250,000 for Workforce Requirements to provide Meals and Personal Protective Equipments for the health care workers Kindly send your donations here: Account Name: Anthology Festival Organization Manila Inc. Account Number: 004658012036 Bank Name: BDO Unibank Send deposit slip to paramaybukas2020@gmail.com You can do bank transfer via PayMaya and GCASH OR Go Get Funding Account: https://gogetfunding.com/para-may-bukas/ Thank you very very much ????

A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto) on

“Good news! Our fundraiser #ParaMayBukas has already reached its 600,000PHP goal but because of your generosity and support we ended our fundraiser with more— 651,952.22PHP!!!” Julia wrote.  

“My sisters Dani, Claudia, and I want to thank everyone who took part on this mission. This was a success because of all your support and help. We will continue to post updates and progress. Again, thank you very much,” she added.

Meanwhile, Claudia said that half of the funds will be used to build an emergency quarantine facility, which is curently under construction.

The emergency quarantine facility, said Julia, aims to lessen the burden of overcrowding in hospitals due to the rise of COVID-19 patients in the country.

“P350,000 will go to the building of the Emergency Quarantine Facility, which is currently on going right now. And the P301,952.22 will go to the workforce for their meals and PPEs. From the bottom of our hearts, Thank you so much to everyone who donated! God bless you all!” Claudia wrote.

