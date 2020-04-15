'The Revelation': Ethel Booba bares truth behind 'charot' Twitter account

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Ethel Booba finally explained the "true story" behind the controversial Twitter account that she disowned recently.

In her YouTube channel, in her latest video blog (vlog) titled “The Revelation,” Ethel claimed she had no direct contact to the owner of her namesake Twitter account with 1.3 million followers.

“‘Di ko nga alam ‘yong pagmumukha niya," Ethel said in the vlog.

She, however, admitted that she gave jokes to be tweeted, but later felt bad when the user started to tweet about politics.

Ethel clarified that she used to have a Twitter account with the name @iamrealgabisonethyl but deleted it because Twitter is not good for her.

“Hindi maganda ang Twitter world para sa ‘kin. Parang nakakabad vibes siya. So tinanggal ko ‘yon,” she said.

In 2016, Ethel said the fake user followed her siblings and friends on Twitter. Ethel checked the account and noticed that the user was posting what she posted on her Facebook account.

“Tinignan ko. Tapos ‘pag tingin ko, ay kinokopya lang niya ‘yong mga pinopost ko sa Facebook. Nilalagay niya sa Twitter. Kuhang-kuha niya ako talaga. The way na pagsasalita ko,” she said.

“Natuwa naman ako kasi maganda naman. Binasa ko lahat ‘yon, OK naman. Hindi naman nakakaharm sa ibang tao. Puro mga quotes. Nakakatawa lang,” she added.

Ethel first approved what the user was posting because it felt good.

“Maganda nga ‘yong flow ng mga tweets na nakakatawa lang. So hinayaan ko lang. Ay may admin ako, nakalibre ako, ‘yong iba nga nagbabayad ng admin,” she said.

The Twitter account was even approached by Viva for her "Charotism" book launch last 2016.

“Kailangan kong angkinin kasi ginagaya lang niya ako. Nagfifeed ako ng iti-tweet niya kaya nakakatawa,” she said.

But recently, Ethel noticed that the account has been posting political posts against the current administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, so she told the user to stop posting about politics.

“Nung pumasok ‘yong 2019, parang iba na ‘yong flow. Puro politika nang politika lang siya,” she said.

“Nagmessage pa ako niyan eh. ‘Sabihan mo nga ‘yan na ‘wag mangingialam ng tungkol sa pulitika at wala naman akong kahilig-hilig diyan. E ‘di dapat kumandidato na ako. Dami kong followers baka nanalo pa',” she added.

Ethel said that she decided to report the fake user when the user tweeted about tax.

“Kaya ko pinareport ito dahil below the belt ‘yong mga tweet. ‘Yong tinweet niya na ‘Nagbabayad naman tayo ng tax, bakit kailangan mag-ambag?' May nagsend sa akin ng gan'un. Sabi ko, ‘Ha, ano na naman ang pinag-iingay niya?’” she said.

“Kaya nga nabwisit talaga, nanggigil ako eh. Kasi bakit mag-iingay ng ganun lalo na sa sitwasyon natin ngayon. May pandemic tayo na nangyayari sa buong mundo,” she added.

The comedian also clarified that she is actually a supporter of the Duterte administration.

“Sa mga nagtatanong kung Dilawan o ano, ako, makakapagtransparent ako. Sinuportahan ko ‘yang pangulo natin. Tsaka dati kahit noon pa sa Davao, magsama kami doon sa campaign. Binoto ko nga ‘yong tao eh,” she said.

“Dapat ngayon hindi Duterte or Dilawan. Dapat magkaisa tayo. Kasi hindi natin alam kung (katapusan) na ng mundo. Dapat magtulong-tulong tayo,” she added.

She also has a message to the fake user: “Ano ba naman ‘yan? Bakit hinaluan mo ng pulitiko ‘yong Twitter? Dati OK lang eh. Katuwaan lang eh. Malay ko ba na lolobo at lolobo ng gan'un ‘yong mga followers niyan."

“Ginagamit mo ako kasi ano? Dahil ako ‘to. Mas mapapansin ang mga tweets eh. May sarili ka palang hinaing. Ba’t kailangan mo ako gamitin?” — Video from YouTube/Ethel Booba