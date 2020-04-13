MOVIES
MUSIC
Newlyweds Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli spent their first Easter as husband and wife by painting Easter eggs.
Glenna Guidicelli via Instagram, screenshot
To new beginnings: Stars share Easter recollections amid COVID-19 pandemic
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 13, 2020 - 4:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities took to their social media accounts to greet their fans a Happy Easter despite the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

Newlyweds Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli spent their first Easter as husband and wife by painting Easter eggs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Easter Everyone !!!?????????????? Family is everything?? Godspeed

A post shared by Glenna Guidicelli (@glfguidicelli) on

Matteo’s mom posted on Instagram their family bonding during Easter in their home in Alabang.

“Happy Easter Everyone !!! Family is everything. Godspeed,” the actor’s mother wrote in the caption.

Another celebrity couple, Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff, posted a photo of daughter Dahlia comfortably resting in a basket.  

“Happy Easter from our little bunny and blessing,” Anne wrote.  

Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu, meanwhile, shared a photo of her collections of miniature figures of Jesus Christ and Mama Mary.

“He is risen. Christ has come again,” she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“???????? ???????? ????????????????????. ???????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????? ????????????????????.". “???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????? ?????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????? ????????????? ???????????? ????????????? ???????????? ????????????????, ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????? ????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ???????????? ???????? ????????. ???????????? ???????????? ???????????????? ??????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????? ???????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????????? ????????????.”. ????????????????? ???????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????!???????? . As the homily said earlier “this is just the beginning, let us expect that Jesus will show us more, the Power Of His Resurrection.”???????????? #Faith #believe #maythiscovid19beover #pleaseprotectus #pleaseprotectthefrontliners #pleaseprotectourleaders #healusfatherGod

A post shared by Kim Chiu ???? (@chinitaprincess) on

She also added a quote saying "Easter reminds us that hope should never be lost for as dark the road may seem, there always lies light at the end of it. May all your prayers be fulfilled and may wonderful blessing be upon you and your loved ones on this very special day.”

Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista posted a photo of herself with her loved ones minus husband Chiz Escudero, who is serving his constituents in Sorsogon.

"With the people I love the most for Easter Sunday. Missing you, @escuderochiz,” Heart wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With the people I love the most for Easter Sunday. ?? Missing you, @escuderochiz. ????

A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte) on

Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria posted a photo of a cross, then saying on the caption: “Spoiler alert: the tomb was empty...because my Savior LIVES.”

She also wrote a letter to Jesus, saying that she is trusting the Lord for everything that happens in the world.

"Dear Jesus, I may not understand how everything will work out; everything seems dark but I know you are making a way. I know you hear our cries and our prayers. You are strengthening us in ways we cannot see. You cast out our fears and remove our doubts. I have faith that dawn is coming because I know my Redeemer LIVES,” she wrote.

“He LIVES because He LOVES us. May the promise of the Risen Christ be present in our lives, and may we be present in each other’s lives as we find a renewal of hope and health this Easter,” she added.

Related: How to manage stress, anxiety: Jodi Sta. Maria shares her ABCs

Kapamilya actress Yassi Pressman posted a photo on her Instgram account with sister Issa Pressman as they raised their hands to the Lord.

“From home, we reach out to the Heavens, because we know... you'll always listen,” Yassi wrote.

“‘I am the Resurrection, and the Life.’ John 11:25  He is Risen, Let your heart rejoice. Happy Easter Everyone,” she added.

Politician and former TV host Lucy Torres posted a photo of her on Instagram as she enjoyed nature.

“I’ve stopped counting the days. I also try not to label any of it as good or bad — it just is. And with every beautiful sunshine I find myself basking under comes this gentle knowing that each season, no matter how seemingly strange or dark, always carries with it some light. Happy Easter, everyone,” she wrote.  

"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta greeted her followers on Easter, saying: “HAPPY EASTER, everyone! May God bless us all and keep us safe and healthy.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

HAPPY EASTER, everyone! May God bless us all and keep us safe and healthy.??????????????????

A post shared by ActorSingerPresenter (@reallysharoncuneta) on

Likweise, Kapuso actress Lovi Poe posted on her Instagram account: “Trust the magic of new beginnings. Happy Easter everyone.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Trust the magic of new beginnings ♥? #HappyEaster everyone!

A post shared by Lovi Poe (@lovipoe) on

RELATED: In Photos: Easter celebrations worldwide amid COVID-19 pandemic

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dead, ill, cured: Celebrities hit by COVID-19
7 hours ago
From world leaders and royalty to musicians, sports stars and actors, the coronavirus has hit millions around the world, including...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Andrea Bocelli gives Easter performance to pray for healing from COVID-19 pandemic
5 hours ago
On Easter Sunday (April 12), by invitation of the City and of the Duomo cathedral of Milan, Italian global music icon Andrea...
Entertainment
fbfb
The ever-relevant, enduring message of Let It Be
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
And when the night is cloudy/There is still a light that shines on me/Shine on ‘til tomorrow, let it be
Entertainment
fbfb
GOT actor thanks Medical City frontliners: 'There is only one thing we say to death'
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
“Huwag po kayong susuko. Bayani po kayong lahat. Maraming, maraming salamat po.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Selfless acts of generosity in the war vs COVID-19
By Pat-P Daza | 17 hours ago
Do good. Be kind. Pray. These five simple words are Fr. Tito Caluag’s advice to those asking what they can and should...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Angelica Panganiban mentions ex John Lloyd Cruz at Lockdown Cinema Nights
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Who are you missing while on lockdown?
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Vico Sotto reacts to being tagged as 'tricycle operator'
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
“May tricycle pala ako!” Vico wrote.
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Easter is not #canceledt: Queen Elizabeth II shares message amid COVID-19 outbreak
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II shared her Easter message in the middle of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
'Iingatan ka, aalagaan ka': Carol Banawa shares life as COVID-19 frontliner
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Carol is known for her hit songs “Iingatan Ka," “Bakit 'Di Totohanin," and "Stay," to name a few.
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
Dance moves from 'Tik Tok Doc' bring welcome relief from COVID-19 blues
By Jocelyne Zablit | 6 hours ago
A US doctor's dance videos posted on social media have proven just the right medicine for hundreds of thousands of people,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with