To new beginnings: Stars share Easter recollections amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities took to their social media accounts to greet their fans a Happy Easter despite the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

Newlyweds Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli spent their first Easter as husband and wife by painting Easter eggs.

Matteo’s mom posted on Instagram their family bonding during Easter in their home in Alabang.

“Happy Easter Everyone !!! Family is everything. Godspeed,” the actor’s mother wrote in the caption.

Another celebrity couple, Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff, posted a photo of daughter Dahlia comfortably resting in a basket.

“Happy Easter from our little bunny and blessing,” Anne wrote.

Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu, meanwhile, shared a photo of her collections of miniature figures of Jesus Christ and Mama Mary.

“He is risen. Christ has come again,” she wrote.

She also added a quote saying "Easter reminds us that hope should never be lost for as dark the road may seem, there always lies light at the end of it. May all your prayers be fulfilled and may wonderful blessing be upon you and your loved ones on this very special day.”

Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista posted a photo of herself with her loved ones minus husband Chiz Escudero, who is serving his constituents in Sorsogon.

"With the people I love the most for Easter Sunday. Missing you, @escuderochiz,” Heart wrote.

Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria posted a photo of a cross, then saying on the caption: “Spoiler alert: the tomb was empty...because my Savior LIVES.”

She also wrote a letter to Jesus, saying that she is trusting the Lord for everything that happens in the world.

"Dear Jesus, I may not understand how everything will work out; everything seems dark but I know you are making a way. I know you hear our cries and our prayers. You are strengthening us in ways we cannot see. You cast out our fears and remove our doubts. I have faith that dawn is coming because I know my Redeemer LIVES,” she wrote.

“He LIVES because He LOVES us. May the promise of the Risen Christ be present in our lives, and may we be present in each other’s lives as we find a renewal of hope and health this Easter,” she added.

Related: How to manage stress, anxiety: Jodi Sta. Maria shares her ABCs

Kapamilya actress Yassi Pressman posted a photo on her Instgram account with sister Issa Pressman as they raised their hands to the Lord.

“From home, we reach out to the Heavens, because we know... you'll always listen,” Yassi wrote.

“‘I am the Resurrection, and the Life.’ John 11:25 He is Risen, Let your heart rejoice. Happy Easter Everyone,” she added.

Politician and former TV host Lucy Torres posted a photo of her on Instagram as she enjoyed nature.

“I’ve stopped counting the days. I also try not to label any of it as good or bad — it just is. And with every beautiful sunshine I find myself basking under comes this gentle knowing that each season, no matter how seemingly strange or dark, always carries with it some light. Happy Easter, everyone,” she wrote.

"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta greeted her followers on Easter, saying: “HAPPY EASTER, everyone! May God bless us all and keep us safe and healthy.”

Likweise, Kapuso actress Lovi Poe posted on her Instagram account: “Trust the magic of new beginnings. Happy Easter everyone.”

RELATED: In Photos: Easter celebrations worldwide amid COVID-19 pandemic