Easter is not #canceledt: Queen Elizabeth II shares message amid COVID-19 outbreak

MANILA, Philippines — United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II shared her Easter message in the middle of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a two-minute video shared on her Instagram account, the queen wished everyone a blessed day despite the pandemic.

Her Majesty's Easter Message “Many religions have festivals which celebrate light overcoming darkness. Such occasions... Posted by HM Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday, April 12, 2020

“When we gather happily around a source of light. It unites us. As darkness falls on the Saturday before Easter Day, many Christians would normally light candles together. In church, one light would pass to another, spreading slowly, and then more rapidly as more candles are lit. It’s a way of showing how the good news of Christ’s resurrection has been passed on from the first Easter by every generation until now,” the queen said.

The queen added that celebrating this year’s Easter is different, but the people need Easter as much as ever.

“This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe. But Easter isn’t cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever. The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this,” she said.

“We know that coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be – particularly for those suffering with grief, light and life are greater. May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future,” she added.

