MOVIES
MUSIC
In a recent undated handout image released by Buckingham Palace on April 5, 2020, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II records her address to the UK and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus epidemic at Windsor Castle, west of London
AFP/Buckingham Palace
Easter is not #canceledt: Queen Elizabeth II shares message amid COVID-19 outbreak
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 13, 2020 - 1:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II shared her Easter message in the middle of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a two-minute video shared on her Instagram account, the queen wished everyone a blessed day despite the pandemic.

Her Majesty's Easter Message “Many religions have festivals which celebrate light overcoming darkness. Such occasions...

Posted by HM Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday, April 12, 2020

“When we gather happily around a source of light. It unites us. As darkness falls on the Saturday before Easter Day, many Christians would normally light candles together. In church, one light would pass to another, spreading slowly, and then more rapidly as more candles are lit. It’s a way of showing how the good news of Christ’s resurrection has been passed on from the first Easter by every generation until now,” the queen said.

The queen added that celebrating this year’s Easter is different, but the people need Easter as much as ever.

“This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe. But Easter isn’t cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever. The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this,” she said.

“We know that coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be – particularly for those suffering with grief, light and life are greater. May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future,” she added.

RELATED: ‘Real Adam and Eve’: Memes celebrate Queen Elizabeth II, Enrile’s longevity amid COVID-19 outbreak

In Photos: Easter celebrations worldwide amid COVID-19 pandemic

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The ever-relevant, enduring message of Let It Be
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
And when the night is cloudy/There is still a light that shines on me/Shine on ‘til tomorrow, let it be
Entertainment
fbfb
GOT actor thanks Medical City frontliners: 'There is only one thing we say to death'
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
“Huwag po kayong susuko. Bayani po kayong lahat. Maraming, maraming salamat po.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Selfless acts of generosity in the war vs COVID-19
By Pat-P Daza | 14 hours ago
Do good. Be kind. Pray. These five simple words are Fr. Tito Caluag’s advice to those asking what they can and should...
Entertainment
fbfb
Home Sweet Home
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
The family of Patricia Javier and her chiropractor husband Dr. Robert Walcher III is a moveable feast.
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Darna’ Angel Locsin hits two birds with one ‘stone’: Koko Pimentel and Cat Arambulo
By Ratziel San Juan | 17 days ago
"Ding, ang bato!"
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
'Iingatan ka, aalagaan ka': Carol Banawa shares life as COVID-19 frontliner
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Carol is known for her hit songs “Iingatan Ka," “Bakit 'Di Totohanin," and "Stay," to name a few.
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
WATCH: Andrea Bocelli gives Easter performance to pray for healing from COVID-19 pandemic
2 hours ago
On Easter Sunday (April 12), by invitation of the City and of the Duomo cathedral of Milan, Italian global music icon Andrea...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Dance moves from 'Tik Tok Doc' bring welcome relief from COVID-19 blues
By Jocelyne Zablit | 3 hours ago
A US doctor's dance videos posted on social media have proven just the right medicine for hundreds of thousands of people,...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Dead, ill, cured: Celebrities hit by COVID-19
4 hours ago
From world leaders and royalty to musicians, sports stars and actors, the coronavirus has hit millions around the world, including...
Entertainment
fbfb
14 hours ago
Manalangin: The Juans’ simple plea
By Baby A. Gil | 14 hours ago
It is most remarkable seeing our artists step up and offer their talents to help alleviate the dire effects of the COVID-19....
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with