WATCH: Andrea Bocelli gives Easter performance to pray for healing from COVID-19 pandemic
(Philstar.com) - April 13, 2020 - 12:05pm

MILAN — On Easter Sunday (April 12), by invitation of the City and of the Duomo cathedral of Milan, Italian global music icon Andrea Bocelli gave a solo performance representing a message of love, healing and hope to Italy and the world amid the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

As of Easter, with 77,129 deaths out of 932,205 diagnosed cases, Europe is the hardest-hit continent. According to Agence France-Presse, Italy has 19,899 deaths, while Spain has 16,972, followed by France  with14,393 and Britain with 10,612.  — Video from YouTube/Andrea Bocelli

 

Andrea Bocelli singing 'Amazing Grace' today in Milan, Piazza Duomo. Watch the full #MUSICFORHOPE performance on YouTube at this link: andreabocelli.lnk.to/LiveFromDuomo

Posted by Andrea Bocelli on Sunday, April 12, 2020

