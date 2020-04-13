WATCH: Andrea Bocelli gives Easter performance to pray for healing from COVID-19 pandemic

MILAN — On Easter Sunday (April 12), by invitation of the City and of the Duomo cathedral of Milan, Italian global music icon Andrea Bocelli gave a solo performance representing a message of love, healing and hope to Italy and the world amid the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

As of Easter, with 77,129 deaths out of 932,205 diagnosed cases, Europe is the hardest-hit continent. According to Agence France-Presse, Italy has 19,899 deaths, while Spain has 16,972, followed by France with14,393 and Britain with 10,612. — Video from YouTube/Andrea Bocelli