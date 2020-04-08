Marcelito Pomoy, OPM stars perform nightly to support COVID-19 relief efforts 

MANILA, Philippines — Every 8 p.m. for the whole month of April, Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists Marcelito Pomoy, Morisette Amon, Christian Bautista, Elaine Duran and Julie Ann San Jose perform live on digital platform LazLive to encourage people to listen, watch and donate to combat the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Since March 21, e-commerce site Lazada, which is behind LazLive, has been rallying for Filipinos to help and has since raised a total of P15 million after hosting the benefit concert “#RadioGivesBack Charity Concert from Home” last April 6.

Reflecting the Filipino spirit of “bayanihan,” these donations go directly to the company’s advocacy partners in the form of 13,578 personal protective equipment, 16,453 meals and food packs, as well as 1,821 hygiene supplies. This much needed aid goes toward supporting frontliners and providing relief to people affected by the virus in the country.

On top of the donations raised by partner organizations under LazadaForGood, Lazada will be donating P5 million to Caritas Manila, Kaya Natin Movement and Philippine Red Cross as part of its commitment to give back to the Filipino community besides creating a platform where people can donate easily and securely.

Partner organizations under the platform include United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Caritas Manila, Virlanie Foundation, Kaya Natin Movement, Philippine Red Cross, 2KK Tulong sa Kapwa Kapatid, Project PEARLS, Tahanan ng Pagmamahal, World Vision, Save San Roque , Life Cycles PH, Spring Rain Global, UNHCR, Good Neighbors PHL, Habitat for Humanity Philippines and McDo Kindness Kitchen whose aim is to help provide aid to health workers, daily wage earners, and the less fortunate.

The platform also enabled overseas donations, providing Filipinos living abroad or anyone with a foreign credit card a convenient and secured online payment method to assist the country in its fight against COVID-19.

According to Lazada, it does not benefit from any of the remittances made on the LazadaForGood platform. All proceeds go directly to customers’ chosen advocacy partner.

Through LazLive and in partnership with radio stations Magic 89.9, Jam 88.3, Wave 89.1 and Play 99.5, Filipino artists Karylle and Yael Yuzon, The Itchyworms, Munimuni, Barbie Almalbis, Zel of December Avenue, Kitchie Nadal, Gracenote, and Reese Lansangan, have rendered their talents to support the two sessions of Lazada's first-ever benefit concert titled “#RadioGivesBack Charity Concert from Home” last March 30 and April 6.