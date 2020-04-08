MOVIES
Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres
Dayanara Torres via Instagram
Dayanara Torres is now cancer-free, wants to visit Philippines after COVID-19 pandemic
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 8, 2020 - 11:01am

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres announced recently that she is now cancer-free.

In an Instagram Live with friend Pops Fernandez, Dayanara said she has beaten melanoma or skin cancer.

"I had Melanoma cancer and it was found out last year. I started treatment for a year and I thank the Lord and everyone for all the prayers. It’s amazing, the amount of love, support, and prayers that I received,” Dayanara said.

“Last week, on Monday, I had my last test and everything was negative. I’m done with treatment, it took me a year and then now for the next two years, I’m going to be doing tests every three months just to be safe,” she added.

Last February 2019, the Puerto Rican singer and beauty queen revealed that she was diagnosed with skin cancer.

Dayanara, who has been popular in the Philippines for passing her crown to Sushmita Sen of India during the Miss Universe pageant held in Manila in 1994, said she misses the Philippines and she wanted to visit soon.

"I’d love to visit the Philippines... it’s one of those things that’s always at the back of my mind that I have to go back and this crisis happens, and it makes me realize that if you want to do something, do it. As soon as this is over, I definitely need to go back. I miss everybody,” Dayanara said.

Dayanara became an actress in the country and was paired with her ex-boyfriend Aga Muhlach in several movies. She was also a pioneer host of ABS-CBN's Sunday variety show "ASAP."

RELATED: Dayanara Torres says ‘salamat’ for progress against cancer 

