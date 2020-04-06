MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: Christian Bautista releases new music video to inspire amid COVID-19 crisis
(Philstar.com) - April 6, 2020 - 4:57pm

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — From "Asia's Romantic Balladeer" Christian Bautista and one of Original Pilipino Music's (OPM) finest young artists, Janine Teñoso, come the original collaboration "Bukas Wala Nang Ulan."

The uplifting track comes at just the right time amid the struggles the world faces today, as it tackles going through hardships and overcoming them day after day and having each other as company to move forward.

Talking more about the collaboration, Christian said, "Janine’s music has always amazed me ever since I heard her version of 'Di Na Muli;' I'm glad that we are able to sing a duet together finally, especially with this song that hopefully may encourage more people during these tough times."

Likewise, Janine, who is happy and grateful to be doing the collaborations shares the same sentiments about the song's message. She said: "the song is very timely. I really like the chorus part of the song where it says, “Masisilayan mo din ang bahaghari, dahil bukas wala ng ulan” It gives hope to a lot of people especially during these times. A lot have been already affected— and releasing this hopeful and inspirational song is a good way to remind them that there is hope, peace and restoration. That in the end, everyone will get through these challenges."

With the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, the song is expected to raise the spirits of audiences around the country and the world, with assurance that the hardships will pass and everyone will rise above them in the days to come. 

"Bukas Wala Nang Ulan" is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and all digital stores worldwide under Universal Records. Janine Teñoso appears on the track courtesy of Viva Records. — Video from YouTube/Universal Records PH

RELATED: Ben&Ben announces new song while in quarantine

Bono, musicians release songs about COVID-19 pandemic

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Paalam at salamat, Kapamilya
By Pat-P Daza | 17 hours ago
I fondly called him “sweetheart” because that’s what he was... a sweet and thoughtful gentleman who never...
Entertainment
fbfb
Alex Gonzaga apologizes for sharing COVID-19 'fake news'
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Kapamilya TV host Alex Gonzaga apologized for sharing fake news in her social media account.
Entertainment
fbfb
Pink, son retested negative for COVID-19; donate $1M to frontliners
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
She also made a plea to make testing more "accessible" to everyone.
Entertainment
fbfb
John Arcilla shares pain of not seeing dad's wake due to Luzon lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
He also asked for prayers for his family especially for his father.  
Entertainment
fbfb
How they know that there is God (Part 6)
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
How do we know (what is the sign) that God hears our prayer?
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
17 hours ago
Jackman gives Oklahoma one fantastic Curly
By Baby A. Gil | 17 hours ago
Each time I watched Hugh Jackman in a movie, I would wonder how he is able to be an action hero and a star of musicals at...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Arnold Clavio & Ali Sotto The Media Frontliners
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Like the other frontliners (health-care workers, security guards, barangay officials, et al), they also take risks oftentimes...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
‘Pandengek!’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
Tatlong linggo na akong naka-isolation Wait, mas maganda yata quarantine pakinggan!
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Lenten presentation: Kalbaryo ni Hesus
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 1 day ago
In 1952, Lebran’s Lenten presentation was Kalbaryo ni Hesus, hyped as ‘The first local screenization of the life...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Misses U Pia & Catriona also helping frontliners
By Celso de Guzman Caparas | 1 day ago
Homegrown Miss Universe titlists Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray initiated efforts in helping frontliners and those in need...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with