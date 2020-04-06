WATCH: Christian Bautista releases new music video to inspire amid COVID-19 crisis

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — From "Asia's Romantic Balladeer" Christian Bautista and one of Original Pilipino Music's (OPM) finest young artists, Janine Teñoso, come the original collaboration "Bukas Wala Nang Ulan."

The uplifting track comes at just the right time amid the struggles the world faces today, as it tackles going through hardships and overcoming them day after day and having each other as company to move forward.

Talking more about the collaboration, Christian said, "Janine’s music has always amazed me ever since I heard her version of 'Di Na Muli;' I'm glad that we are able to sing a duet together finally, especially with this song that hopefully may encourage more people during these tough times."

Likewise, Janine, who is happy and grateful to be doing the collaborations shares the same sentiments about the song's message. She said: "the song is very timely. I really like the chorus part of the song where it says, “Masisilayan mo din ang bahaghari, dahil bukas wala ng ulan” It gives hope to a lot of people especially during these times. A lot have been already affected— and releasing this hopeful and inspirational song is a good way to remind them that there is hope, peace and restoration. That in the end, everyone will get through these challenges."

With the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, the song is expected to raise the spirits of audiences around the country and the world, with assurance that the hardships will pass and everyone will rise above them in the days to come.

"Bukas Wala Nang Ulan" is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and all digital stores worldwide under Universal Records. Janine Teñoso appears on the track courtesy of Viva Records. — Video from YouTube/Universal Records PH

RELATED: Ben&Ben announces new song while in quarantine

Bono, musicians release songs about COVID-19 pandemic