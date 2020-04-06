MOVIES
Ben&Ben
Ben&Ben announces new song while in quarantine
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 6, 2020 - 4:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Ben&Ben wrote a new song during the enhanced community quarantine due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In their Twitter account, the band announced their new song.

“So the band just wrote a new song today. while in quarantine,” the band wrote.

Though the band has not yet released the song or gave a glimpse of their new single, fans are excited to know the new song.

“Grabe sobrang excited na agad ako aAAAAAAAAA THANKS FOR UPDATING US,” a Twitter user commented.

“Worth the wait nanaman to for sure,” another user commented.

Last March, Ben&Ben had a live Facebook concert for their followers for the benefit of COVID-19 response efforts.

Dubbed "Puhon: A Ben&Ben FB Live Event for the COVID-19 Response Efforts," the event aimed to get financial support to fronliners and communities in need.

