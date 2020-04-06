Ben&Ben announces new song while in quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Ben&Ben wrote a new song during the enhanced community quarantine due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.
In their Twitter account, the band announced their new song.
so the band just wrote a new song today. while in quarantine— Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) April 5, 2020
“So the band just wrote a new song today. while in quarantine,” the band wrote.
Though the band has not yet released the song or gave a glimpse of their new single, fans are excited to know the new song.
“Grabe sobrang excited na agad ako aAAAAAAAAA THANKS FOR UPDATING US,” a Twitter user commented.
“Worth the wait nanaman to for sure,” another user commented.
Last March, Ben&Ben had a live Facebook concert for their followers for the benefit of COVID-19 response efforts.
Dubbed "Puhon: A Ben&Ben FB Live Event for the COVID-19 Response Efforts," the event aimed to get financial support to fronliners and communities in need.
Related video: Ben&Ben perform greatest hits
— Video by Deejae Dumlao
