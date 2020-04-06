MOVIES
Actress Alex Gonzaga
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo
Alex Gonzaga apologizes for sharing COVID-19 'fake news'
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 6, 2020 - 11:49am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Alex Gonzaga apologized for sharing fake news in her social media account.

In her Twitter account, Alex shared that it is now possible for people to get infected with the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in a grocery store. 

Alex deleted the post when a Twitter user tagged her regarding a Philippine General Hospital advisory saying that the two risk factors for getting the virus are still “travel history from areas with known local transmission, and (2) close contact with COVID-19 patients.”

“Hello @Mscathygonzaga, you have 2M++ followers, i hope before you post something that has been forwarded to you, you may want to consider the ff: 1. Contemplate on the msg first 2. If you didn’t understand, try to ask 3. Or verify the info first. YOU’RE NOT HELPING SA TOTOO LANG,” the Twitter user wrote.

“Hi yes! Sorry i deleted it na! It was forwarded kasi from a friend na may contact sa doctors. Pasensya na,” Alex replied.

Another user lambasted the host and vlogger, saying: “Di ko alam napapala ko sa pagkalalat ng ganyang balita. Wala na ngang ambag nagkakalat ka pa bobita ka?”

Alex replied with, “We are trying to help the best way we can. Lahat ng lumalapit kung pwede mabigyan tulong tinatry namin.”

“Kung di pa ambag sayo yun, pasensya na. Napakadami mo na siguro nagawa at natulungan kaya nahihiya kami sayo. The best ka,” she added.

According to a US-government funded study, novel coronavirus can survive in surfaces for hours, including groceries, which is why medical experts advise to sanitize groceries and delivered goods before bringing them in into one's home.

"The new coronavirus was detectable for up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel, and for up to 24 hours on cardboard," said the new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine and carried out by scientists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, University of California, Los Angeles and Princeton.

RELATED: 'Mother packer': Alex Gonzaga packs groceries for quarantine beneficiaries

