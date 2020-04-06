John Arcilla shares pain of not seeing dad's wake due to Luzon lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — Actor John Arcilla mourned the death of his father Dominador Alemania Arcilla, but clarified that his dad did not die of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a lengthy Instagram post, the “Heneral Luna” star aired his frustration for not seeing his father’s remains because of the enhance community quarantine.

“Dear friends, my father is gone not because of COVID. If not for the Quarantine which I believe is necessary, and this painful circumstance which understandably need not to favor with our grieving family, I would not express anything about my Father’s fate,” John said.

“I do not feel good announcing the passing of someone very Dear to me. But the feeling of not seeing even his body for the last time while we’re just here 5 hours away from him, isn’t easy to handle. His body is in Baler and due to this situation, wakes and calebrations of mass are not allowed,” he added.

His family wanted to cremate the remains of his father, but there is no crematorium in Baler and travel permits are complicated.

“Our family wishes to Cremate him and pray together with his URN after this LOCKDOWN but we don’t have crematoriums in Baler and travel permits are complicated. The Funeral services can not send their services with my father’s remains in Cabanatuan or Manila,” he said.

“They can get a travel permit from the origin, but their staff has to be quarantined for 2 weeks or more in their second destination, and has to settle another set of travel permit. So my father’s body will just stay in a Funeral Chapel for two days without the wake and will be buried with restricted attendance of people the next day,” he added.

John also said that most of his siblings and his father’s grandchildren are living in Manila and they will try to get a travel permit to attend the wake.

“Half the numbers of my siblings are here in Manila and all the grandchildren are based here. We also need to settle travel permits but they can not guarantee if the checkpoints will allow us to travel back to Manila after 2-3 days. Most probably, they will send us back to Baler or we have to be quarantined for 14 days or so in Baler or in between towns,” he said.

The veteran actor clarified that he’s not blaming anyone in their situation and he’s just trying to express it because it hurts him. He also asked for prayers for his family especially for his father.

“I do not blame anyone for the situation. My sense of judgment and reasons fully understood the consequences. I just need to express something that is too much to bear. Please pray for our family most specially for my beloved father Dominador Alemania Arcilla. Thank you for reading this. God bless you all,” he said.