MOVIES
MUSIC
In this file photo US singer/songwriter Pink reacts as her son Jameson Moon Hart runs towards her as she gets ready to pose with the People’s Champion Award during the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on November 10, 2019.
AFP/Valerie Macon
Pink, son retested negative for COVID-19; donate $1M to frontliners
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - April 6, 2020 - 10:20am

MANILA, Philippines — On April 3, American singer-songwriter Pink announced on Twitter that she and her son showed symptoms of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) two weeks ago. She tested positive.

"Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, my primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," the "Just Like a Pill" hitmaker narrated.

Pink and her son, however, both were re-tested and are now negative for the virus.

"Just a few days ago, we were tested and are now thankfully negative," she said.

Having the virus, she shared, made her realize how "serious and real" the disease is.

She also made a plea to make testing more "accessible" to everyone.

"People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, health and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities," she said.

Apart from announcing that she and her son are now negative for the virus, she also declared that she donated half a million dollars to Temple University Hospital Emergency Hospital in Philadelphia (where her mom worked for 18 years) and another half million to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

"In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Hospital in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund."

She expressed her gratitude to COVID-19 frontliners.

"THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes!"

She ended her post by asking everyone to help the frontliners by following World Health Organization's recommendation to stay at home to avoid getting the virus.

"These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home."

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Danica Sotto backs up brother Vico amid NBI move
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
"Alam natin lahat na ito yung panahon na dapat mas lalo tayong magtulungang mga Pilipino."
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Darna’ Angel Locsin hits two birds with one ‘stone’: Koko Pimentel and Cat Arambulo
By Ratziel San Juan | 10 days ago
"Ding, ang bato!"
Entertainment
fbfb
Like mother, like daughter: Anne Curtis marks baby's first month, shares lookalike photos
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Actress Anne Curtis celebrated the first month of her first baby with restaurateur Erwan Heussaff, Dahlia Amelie.
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Pandengek!’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
Tatlong linggo na akong naka-isolation Wait, mas maganda yata quarantine pakinggan!
Entertainment
fbfb
Arnold Clavio & Ali Sotto The Media Frontliners
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Like the other frontliners (health-care workers, security guards, barangay officials, et al), they also take risks oftentimes...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
15 minutes ago
John Arcilla shares pain of not seeing dad's wake due to Luzon lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 15 minutes ago
He also asked for prayers for his family especially for his father.  
Entertainment
fbfb
11 hours ago
How they know that there is God (Part 6)
By Ricky Lo | 11 hours ago
How do we know (what is the sign) that God hears our prayer?
Entertainment
fbfb
11 hours ago
Jackman gives Oklahoma one fantastic Curly
By Baby A. Gil | 11 hours ago
Each time I watched Hugh Jackman in a movie, I would wonder how he is able to be an action hero and a star of musicals at...
Entertainment
fbfb
11 hours ago
Paalam at salamat, Kapamilya
By Pat-P Daza | 11 hours ago
I fondly called him “sweetheart” because that’s what he was... a sweet and thoughtful gentleman who never...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Lenten presentation: Kalbaryo ni Hesus
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 1 day ago
In 1952, Lebran’s Lenten presentation was Kalbaryo ni Hesus, hyped as ‘The first local screenization of the life...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with