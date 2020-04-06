Pink, son retested negative for COVID-19; donate $1M to frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — On April 3, American singer-songwriter Pink announced on Twitter that she and her son showed symptoms of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) two weeks ago. She tested positive.

"Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, my primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," the "Just Like a Pill" hitmaker narrated.

Pink and her son, however, both were re-tested and are now negative for the virus.

"Just a few days ago, we were tested and are now thankfully negative," she said.

Having the virus, she shared, made her realize how "serious and real" the disease is.

She also made a plea to make testing more "accessible" to everyone.

"People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, health and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities," she said.

Apart from announcing that she and her son are now negative for the virus, she also declared that she donated half a million dollars to Temple University Hospital Emergency Hospital in Philadelphia (where her mom worked for 18 years) and another half million to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

"In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Hospital in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund."

She expressed her gratitude to COVID-19 frontliners.

"THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes!"

She ended her post by asking everyone to help the frontliners by following World Health Organization's recommendation to stay at home to avoid getting the virus.

"These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home."