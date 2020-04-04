Ai-Ai shares food with frontliners

Home-quarantined like the rest of the world, Ai-Ai delas Alas has been preoccupied with baking bread which she distributes (with bottles of water) among the frontliners that include security guards and, as she put it, “kung sino man ang nagugutom.”

Initially, Ai-Ai asked the help of Congressman Alfred Vargas for the food distribution in Alfred’s turf, the fifth district of Quezon City. Now, the beneficiaries cover those in need in QC’s other districts.

At home with Ai-Ai and husband Gerald Sibayan (now a full-pledged pilot) is her daughter Sophia, 23, graduating from La Salle in October with a degree in Early Child Education. Her son Sancho is living independently and another son Nicolas, a machinist, is with his father Miguel Vera in California.

If and when Sophia joins showbiz like Sancho (a regular in FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano), Ai-Ai said she had no objection...not even now that Sophia is going steady with a non-showbiz guy from Butuan?

“Mabait yung boyfriend ni Sophia,” Ai-Ai admitted, adding in jest, “Pag pumasok si Sophia sa showbiz, I told her, ‘Kapag sumisikat ka na, i-deny mo ‘yang boyfriend mo.’ Biro lang.”

She used to manage Sancho until it became too stressful so she entrusted him in the hands of A-list manager June Torrejon-Rufino.

“Lumabas ang pagka-pakialamera ko kaya stressful,” explained Ai-Ai. “So if ever Sophia decides to join showbiz, I will ask Tita June’s help.”

Asked what she had learned from her mom’s colorfully checkered love life, Sophia was direct to the point. “Don’t give everything to the man, huwag ibigay lahat-lahat. Leave some for yourself,” Ai-Ai conceded.

“Kasi ako, when I’m in love talagang todo-todo. Syunga-syunga, eh, tanga-tanga. Hahaha!!!!”

Alden Richards reminds the public amid the COVID-19 crisis: ‘Kapit-kapit lang tayo.’

Alden invites people to join prayer

Unshaven but still looking drop-dead gorgeous while lockdowned at his home in Laguna, Alden Richards was on DZBB the other day being interviewed by Joel Reyes Zobel, together with Kenneth Yang of McDonald’s which has been donating food (more than 100,000 sandwiches so far, estimated Alden) for frontliners.

In his capacity as McDo endorser (and owner of a McDo outlet in Laguna), Alden thanked the frontliners and other companies that are, like McDo, contributing cash and in kind for the welfare of frontliners.

Alden invited people to join the daily prayer/Rosary initiated by the Eat, Bulaga! dabarkads on the show’s Facebook page. With other Kapuso stars, Alden also participates in the Kapuso online entertainment program.

“Kapit-kapit lang tayo,” he reminded everybody. “Habaan lang natin ang ating pasensya. Take care, stay home and stay safe.”

Incidentally, Hello, Love, Goodbye, Alden’s starrer with Kathryn Bernardo touted to be the all-time local biggest box-office hit, was shown on Cinema One a few days ago. Many people are requesting ABS-CBN to air it again for those who missed it and those who want to see it again.

JM de Guzman’s quarantine routine: Staying home, staying safe, staying healthy and staying clean.

JM home alone & very busy

Home alone but not lonely.

That’s how JM de Guzman described his present situation. He was taping for the Kapamilya soap Pamilya Ko when the lockdown was declared.

“As soon as we finished shooting the laat scenes,” JM told Funfare, “I went straight home. I haven’t gone out since then.”

Put on hold are his three shows in Canada and the start of the shoot of a new movie (supposed to be this month).

So how is his typical day in the time of COVID-19?

Said JM, “I wake up at around 6 or 7 a.m, eat breakfast, exercise, clean my (condo) unit, take a shower, watch TV, play my guitar, draw, surf the Internet, eat again, clean my unit some more, then sleep.”

JM is still going through therapy after coming out of a rehab center where he was treated twice. Asked how he does it (Tagaytay where the center is located is too far away and mobility is limited by the lockdown), JM said, “Through zoom app.”

Staying home, staying safe, staying healthy and staying clean. That’s the JM routine.

