MOVIES
MUSIC
Ai-Ai delas Alas has been preoccupied with baking bread which she distributes (with bottles of water) among the frontliners.
Ai-Ai shares food with frontliners
FUNFARE - Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - April 4, 2020 - 12:00am

Home-quarantined like the rest of the world, Ai-Ai delas Alas has been preoccupied with baking bread which she distributes (with bottles of water) among the frontliners that include security guards and, as she put it, “kung sino man ang nagugutom.”

Initially, Ai-Ai asked the help of Congressman Alfred Vargas for the food distribution in Alfred’s turf, the fifth district of Quezon City. Now, the beneficiaries cover those in need in QC’s other districts.

At home with Ai-Ai and husband Gerald Sibayan (now a full-pledged pilot) is her daughter Sophia, 23, graduating from La Salle in October with a degree in Early Child Education. Her son Sancho is living independently and another son Nicolas, a machinist, is with his father Miguel Vera in California.

If and when Sophia joins showbiz like Sancho (a regular in FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano), Ai-Ai said she had no objection...not even now that Sophia is going steady with a non-showbiz guy from Butuan?

“Mabait yung boyfriend ni Sophia,” Ai-Ai admitted, adding in jest, “Pag pumasok si Sophia sa showbiz, I told her, ‘Kapag sumisikat ka na, i-deny mo ‘yang boyfriend mo.’ Biro lang.”

She used to manage Sancho until it became too stressful so she entrusted him in the hands of A-list manager June Torrejon-Rufino.

“Lumabas ang pagka-pakialamera ko kaya stressful,” explained Ai-Ai. “So if ever Sophia decides to join showbiz, I will ask Tita June’s help.”

Asked what she had learned from her mom’s colorfully checkered love life, Sophia was direct to the point. “Don’t give everything to the man, huwag ibigay lahat-lahat. Leave some for yourself,” Ai-Ai conceded.

“Kasi ako, when I’m in love talagang todo-todo. Syunga-syunga, eh, tanga-tanga. Hahaha!!!!

* * *

Alden Richards reminds the public amid the COVID-19 crisis: ‘Kapit-kapit lang tayo.’

Alden invites people to join prayer

Unshaven but still looking drop-dead gorgeous while lockdowned at his home in Laguna, Alden Richards was on DZBB the other day being interviewed by Joel Reyes Zobel, together with Kenneth Yang of McDonald’s which has been donating food (more than 100,000 sandwiches so far, estimated Alden) for frontliners.

In his capacity as McDo endorser (and owner of a McDo outlet in Laguna), Alden thanked the frontliners and other companies that are, like McDo, contributing cash and in kind for the welfare of frontliners.

Alden invited people to join the daily prayer/Rosary initiated by the Eat, Bulaga! dabarkads on the show’s Facebook page. With other Kapuso stars, Alden also participates in the Kapuso online entertainment program.

“Kapit-kapit lang tayo,” he reminded everybody. “Habaan lang natin ang ating pasensya. Take care, stay home and stay safe.”

Incidentally, Hello, Love, Goodbye, Alden’s starrer with Kathryn Bernardo touted to be the all-time local biggest box-office hit, was shown on Cinema One a few days ago. Many people are requesting ABS-CBN to air it again for those who missed it and those who want to see it again.

* * *

JM de Guzman’s quarantine routine: Staying home, staying safe, staying healthy and staying clean.

JM home alone & very busy

Home alone but not lonely.

That’s how JM de Guzman described his present situation. He was taping for the Kapamilya soap Pamilya Ko when the lockdown was declared.

“As soon as we finished shooting the laat scenes,” JM told Funfare, “I went straight home. I haven’t gone out since then.”

Put on hold are his three shows in Canada and the start of the shoot of a new movie (supposed to be this month).

So how is his typical day in the time of COVID-19?

Said JM, “I wake up at around 6 or 7 a.m, eat breakfast, exercise, clean my (condo) unit, take a shower, watch TV, play my guitar, draw, surf the Internet, eat again, clean my unit some more, then sleep.”

JM is still going through therapy after coming out of a rehab center where he was treated twice. Asked how he does it (Tagaytay where the center is located is too far away and mobility is limited by the lockdown), JM said, “Through zoom app.”

Staying home, staying safe, staying healthy and staying clean. That’s the JM routine.

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)

AI-AI DELAS ALAS ALDEN RICHARDS JM DE GUZMAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Danica Sotto backs up brother Vico amid NBI move
By Ratziel San Juan | 11 hours ago
"Alam natin lahat na ito yung panahon na dapat mas lalo tayong magtulungang mga Pilipino."
Entertainment
fbfb
'Maraming salamat': Isko Moreno praises Angel Locsin, Neil Arce for donating to Manila frontliners
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno expressed his gratitude to engaged couple Angel Locin and Neil Arce for donating tents for the city's...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bela Padilla shells out own money as P3.3M raised for displaced vendors still pending
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
"When the 2 million comes in finally, hopefully next week, I will take my 1 million back and use 1 million for one more food...
Entertainment
fbfb
KC Concepcion's suggestion to turn event venues into COVID-19 hospitals now a reality
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Last week, KC suggested to the public and private sectors if the Mall of Asia Arena and similar venues can be turned into...
Entertainment
fbfb
The stories behind Joe Mari’s three songs
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Last Sunday’s Conversations feature (The Durable Jose Mari Chan, March 29, 2020) drew interesting reactions from all...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
12 hours ago
Netflix launches new Instagram filter for 'Money Heist 4' premiere
12 hours ago
To mark the premiere of hit series "Money Heist (La casa de papel) Part 4" today, content service provider Netflix introduced...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Like mother, like daughter: Anne Curtis marks baby's first month, shares lookalike photos
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 13 hours ago
Actress Anne Curtis celebrated the first month of her first baby with restaurateur Erwan Heussaff, Dahlia Amelie.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Songs that help people cope with corona crisis
By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
I am sure there will come a day, very soon in the near future, when the world, free of the scourge of the coronavirus and...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
WATCH: COVID-19 survivors, patients join Star Magic artists in new music video
1 day ago
In time for the upcoming Holy Week, the new inspirational music video also includes Bible passages and messages of hope...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Nadine Lustre, Liza Soberano express dismay over handling of COVID-19 situation
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre joined the chorus of protests from showbiz personalities criticizing how the novel coronavirus...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with