MOVIES
MUSIC
Actress Bela Padilla
ABS-CBN/Released
Bela Padilla shells out own money as P3.3M raised for displaced vendors still pending
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 3, 2020 - 4:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla clarified that the estimated P2.5 million worth of donations she gathered so far to benefit quarantine-affected street vendors in Metro Manila came from her own pocket since the funds she raised remain unavailable.

Last month, the GoGetFunding page of Bela’s "Pagkain Para sa Pinoy" campaign received about P1.37 million in donations from 1,142 backers.

Related: Bela Padilla raises P1M in less than 2 days to help Filipinos hit by Luzon quarantine

Combined with the generous contribution of P2 million from an anonymous donor, the actress was able to raise P3.3 million in less than three days.

Related: Bela Padilla to distribute goods after raising P3.3M for workers affected by quarantine

In response to all questions about the breakdown of the P3.3 million, Bela explained in a single post how she had to temporarily shoulder costs to avoid delaying much-needed relief goods.

"The 2 million donated by ONE PERSON hasn't arrived yet...Also, the 1.3M hasn't been released by PayPal yet. So right now, it's all my money that went out,” she set the record straight.

"But the food I bought for the two days of donations was worth around 2.5M.”

The relief efforts can be seen in Bela's Instagram Highlights.

Here is the breakdown of the relief goods purchased so far, according to the actress:

  • P1M worth of canned goods and rice donated to Caritas Manila (which they posted)
  • P1M worth of groceries and other goods distributed to PWDs of QC and locals in Pasay, Manila, and Makati
  • Additional P500,000 worth of rice and canned goods sent to Caritas Manila

"When the 2 million comes in finally, hopefully next week, I will take my 1 million back and use 1 million for one more food drive. I've already noted suggestions where I can allocate the remaining funds," the actress shared.

BELA PADILLA ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE LUZON ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The stories behind Joe Mari’s three songs
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
Last Sunday’s Conversations feature (The Durable Jose Mari Chan, March 29, 2020) drew interesting reactions from all...
Entertainment
fbfb
Netflix launches new Instagram filter for 'Money Heist 4' premiere
5 hours ago
To mark the premiere of hit series "Money Heist (La casa de papel) Part 4" today, content service provider Netflix introduced...
Entertainment
fbfb
KC Concepcion's suggestion to turn event venues into COVID-19 hospitals now a reality
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
Last week, KC suggested to the public and private sectors if the Mall of Asia Arena and similar venues can be turned into...
Entertainment
fbfb
What Bill Gates is reminding the world
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Like many people, I believe that there’s a Great Hand in what’s happening to the world today.
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: COVID-19 survivors, patients join Star Magic artists in new music video
1 day ago
In time for the upcoming Holy Week, the new inspirational music video also includes Bible passages and messages of hope...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
18 hours ago
Songs that help people cope with corona crisis
By Baby A. Gil | 18 hours ago
I am sure there will come a day, very soon in the near future, when the world, free of the scourge of the coronavirus and...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Nadine Lustre, Liza Soberano express dismay over handling of COVID-19 situation
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre joined the chorus of protests from showbiz personalities criticizing how the novel coronavirus...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Frontliners, too: National Geographic launches emergency fund for journalists covering COVID-19 pandemic
1 day ago
The National Geographic Society launched an emergency fund for journalists all over the world covering novel coronavirus disease...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Ryu Seung-ryong on why the story of Kingdom is important today
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
South Korean star Ryu Seung-ryong plays with gusto and convincing viciousness the power-hungry Minister Cho Hak-ju in Netflix’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Moira releases Patawad to complete hugot song trilogy
By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Moira dela Torre is one of the brightest music stars of today and one of the most streamed music artists of 2019.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with