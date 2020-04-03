Bela Padilla shells out own money as P3.3M raised for displaced vendors still pending

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla clarified that the estimated P2.5 million worth of donations she gathered so far to benefit quarantine-affected street vendors in Metro Manila came from her own pocket since the funds she raised remain unavailable.

Last month, the GoGetFunding page of Bela’s "Pagkain Para sa Pinoy" campaign received about P1.37 million in donations from 1,142 backers.

Related: Bela Padilla raises P1M in less than 2 days to help Filipinos hit by Luzon quarantine

Combined with the generous contribution of P2 million from an anonymous donor, the actress was able to raise P3.3 million in less than three days.

Related: Bela Padilla to distribute goods after raising P3.3M for workers affected by quarantine

In response to all questions about the breakdown of the P3.3 million, Bela explained in a single post how she had to temporarily shoulder costs to avoid delaying much-needed relief goods.

"The 2 million donated by ONE PERSON hasn't arrived yet...Also, the 1.3M hasn't been released by PayPal yet. So right now, it's all my money that went out,” she set the record straight.

"But the food I bought for the two days of donations was worth around 2.5M.”

The relief efforts can be seen in Bela's Instagram Highlights.

Here is the breakdown of the relief goods purchased so far, according to the actress:

P1M worth of canned goods and rice donated to Caritas Manila (which they posted)

P1M worth of groceries and other goods distributed to PWDs of QC and locals in Pasay, Manila, and Makati

Additional P500,000 worth of rice and canned goods sent to Caritas Manila

"When the 2 million comes in finally, hopefully next week, I will take my 1 million back and use 1 million for one more food drive. I've already noted suggestions where I can allocate the remaining funds," the actress shared.