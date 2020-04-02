WATCH: COVID-19 survivors, patients join Star Magic artists in new music video

MANILA, Philippines — "I just want you to know that getting COVID-19 is not a death sentence."

Such is how novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) survivor Carlo Navarro opened Star Magic's new music video "When You Believe," which premiered on YouTube last March 31.

While in home quarantine, Star Magic artists such as Piolo Pascual, Maja Salvador, Jolina Magdangal, Enchong Dee, Yeng Constantino, Inigo Pascual, Shaina Magdayao, Vina Morales, Dimples Romana and Liza Soberano recorded parts of the 1998 Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey song "When You Believe" from the soundtrack of the DreamWorks animated film "The Prince of Egypt."

In time for the upcoming Holy Week, the new inspirational music video also includes Bible passages and messages of hope from COVID-19 patients and survivors. — Video from YouTube/Star Magic