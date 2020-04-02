MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: COVID-19 survivors, patients join Star Magic artists in new music video
(Philstar.com) - April 2, 2020 - 5:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — "I just want you to know that getting COVID-19 is not a death sentence."

Such is how novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) survivor Carlo Navarro opened Star Magic's new music video "When You Believe," which premiered on YouTube last March 31.

While in home quarantine, Star Magic artists such as Piolo Pascual, Maja Salvador, Jolina Magdangal, Enchong Dee, Yeng Constantino, Inigo Pascual, Shaina Magdayao, Vina Morales, Dimples Romana and Liza Soberano recorded parts of the 1998 Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey song "When You Believe" from the soundtrack of the DreamWorks animated film "The Prince of Egypt."

In time for the upcoming Holy Week, the new inspirational music video also includes Bible passages and messages of hope from COVID-19 patients and survivors. — Video from YouTube/Star Magic

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Celebrities call to #ProtectVico over alleged quarantine violation
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
Kapamilya and Kapuso stars were joined by other big names in Philippine entertainment to publicly support Vico against what...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: ‘Proud Pinoy’ enters ‘American Idol’ top 20, likened by Katy Perry to Bruno Mars
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"American Idol" suspended its taping after the top 20 were selected and the contestants, including Martin, were sent...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Star Wars’ actor Andrew Jack succumbs to COVID-19
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
“Star Wars” star Andrew Jack died in a hospital in Britain due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19),...
Entertainment
fbfb
Arjo, Ria Atayde share parents' status after testing positive for COVID-19
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“Apart from that, it has enlightened us to know that no one that they have come in contact with before the quarantine...
Entertainment
fbfb
Cristalle Belo delivers baby without husband to help health workers amid COVID-19 crisis
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Skincare entrepreneur Cristalle Belo gave birth to her second child yesterday.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
37 minutes ago
KC Concepcion's suggestion to turn event venues into COVID-19 hospitals now a reality
By Ratziel San Juan | 37 minutes ago
Last week, KC suggested to the public and private sectors if the Mall of Asia Arena and similar venues can be turned into...
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
Nadine Lustre, Liza Soberano express dismay over handling of COVID-19 situation
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre joined the chorus of protests from showbiz personalities criticizing how the novel coronavirus...
Entertainment
fbfb
7 hours ago
Frontliners, too: National Geographic launches emergency fund for journalists covering COVID-19 pandemic
7 hours ago
The National Geographic Society launched an emergency fund for journalists all over the world covering novel coronavirus disease...
Entertainment
fbfb
19 hours ago
What Bill Gates is reminding the world
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
Like many people, I believe that there’s a Great Hand in what’s happening to the world today.
Entertainment
fbfb
19 hours ago
Ryu Seung-ryong on why the story of Kingdom is important today
By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
South Korean star Ryu Seung-ryong plays with gusto and convincing viciousness the power-hungry Minister Cho Hak-ju in Netflix’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with