Nadine Lustre, Liza Soberano express dismay over handling of COVID-19 situation

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre joined the chorus of protests from showbiz personalities criticizing how the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis is being handled by public officials.

In her Instagram story, Nadine said that the pandemic exposed the government's capability to handle the crisis.

People need



• HELP - people are starving & dying

• COMPASSION - w emphasis on exclusion, the nerve of this lady I stan harder

• TRANSPARENCY - 275 billion?



President Nadine Lustre summarized the issues in the government in 1 IG story.



She's aware. She's woke. pic.twitter.com/6lfhRL47RJ — ricochet (@crayeziest) April 2, 2020

“Covid exposed the government for what it really is. The people need help, compassion (minus Koko) and transparency, not threats and lies,” she wrote.

She also joked about the April Fools Day, but asked why it felt like it’s already weeks of fooling.

“Kahapon lang April fools. Pero bakit parang ilang weeks na tayong naglolokohan??!” she wrote.

“Nagaanxiety ako,” she added.

Nadine also raised her concern over the P274 billion emergency fund supposedly allocated for the crisis.

“Yung P274 Billion hanapin niyo, wag ako. Kaloka. Makapaghalaman na nga,” she said.

Because of her Instagram stories, "Nadine" became a top-trending Twitter topic today.

Apart from Nadine, Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano also aired her frustration.

What our people need now is empathy not threats. — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) April 1, 2020

“What our people need now is empathy not threats,” Liza wrote on her Twitter account.

